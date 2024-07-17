Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on July 17, 2024 declared a quarterly dividend of 11.25¢ per share payable on September 3, 2024 to common share record holders as of August 5, 2024.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage Services operates 164 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states.