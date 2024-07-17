Village Super Market, Inc. Announces the Passing of Its Chairman of the Board William Perry Sumas

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLGEA), is deeply saddened to announce the passing of William P. Sumas (Bill), Chairman of the Board, member and key leader in the Wakefern Food Corp. (Wakefern) cooperative and the supermarket industry.



Mr. Sumas, 77, passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Mr. Sumas joined Village in 1960 and served as Chairman of the Board since 2017. He was also the longest serving Chairman of the Board of the New Jersey Food Council from 2000-2007.

The Board of Directors issued the following statement: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of William Sumas. Bill was a visionary leader whose passion for excellence and dedication to his family, our industry, and the communities we serve made an enduring impact far beyond Village Super Market and Wakefern. Throughout his illustrious career, Bill's leadership and innovative spirit propelled Village to unprecedented success. Bill’s commitment to creating deep connections with the community and governmental agencies created pathways of cooperation throughout Village’s trade area. His commitment elevated Village Super Market beyond a grocer to a true community stakeholder. Beyond his professional achievements, Bill will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and unwavering integrity.”

Robert Sumas, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, will be the interim Chairman of the Board until the Board meets to appoint a new Chair.

About Village

Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937. Village operates a chain of 34 supermarkets in New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania under the ShopRite and Fairway banners and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets in New York City. For more information, please visit Village Super Market, Inc. at www.myvillagesupermarket.com.

Contact: Amanda Fischer, Marketing Manager (973) 467-2200 VillageInvestorRelations@wakefern.com

