SL Green Signs Retail Leases Totaling More Than 66,000 Square Feet

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that it has signed retail leases totaling 66,014 square feet since the end of the first quarter of 2024 and has reached full retail occupancy at One Madison Avenue.



“One Madison Avenue epitomizes what a new office development should be to appeal to a new age workforce. Our goal was to curate an array of high-quality hospitality and lifestyle tenants to provide elevated live-work-play experiences for our tenants and the vibrant Flatiron neighborhood,” said Brett Herschenfeld, Executive Vice President, Retail and Opportunistic Investments at SL Green. “Our strong retail leasing across the portfolio is indicative of the appetite for unique, quality retail throughout New York City, driven by high foot traffic and an increase in New York City tourism.”

The new hospitality-focused retail tenants augment the building’s existing lifestyle flagship retail tenant Chelsea Piers, which will open its second Manhattan location at the tower in August 2024.

One Madison Avenue’s retail leasing achievements includes the following culinary offerings:

La Tête d’Or by Daniel (11,983 square feet, 15 years): Chef Daniel Boulud will open his first steakhouse experience later this year. With influences drawn from the comfort of the American steakhouse blended with the classic Parisian dining scene, the restaurant will feature a 150-person main dining area, a cocktail bar in a dramatic lounge, private dining room, and an exclusive private omakase steak and seafood table to enjoy a unique dining experience. SL Green represented both the tenant and the landlord.

Delicious Hospitality Group (13,558 square feet, 15 years): Owners of Pasquale Jones and Charlie Bird will be opening a new seafood-focused restaurant concept. The firm was represented by Ariel Schuster and Michael Cohen of Newmark and the landlord was represented by Ariel Schuster, Ross Berkowitz and Alex Hedaya of Newmark.

Los Tacos No. 1 (4,032 square feet, 15 years): The bustling taqueria serving authentic Mexican cuisine was represented by Neal Ohm and Michael Cohen of Newmark. The landlord was represented by Ariel Schuster, Ross Berkowitz & Alex Hedaya of Newmark.

Sweetgreen (3,917 square feet, 10 years): The nationally loved restaurant brand known for its salads, plates and bowls was represented by David Firestein and Jacqueline Klinger of The Shopping Center Group. The landlord was represented by Ariel Schuster, Ross Berkowitz and Alex Hedaya of Newmark.

Alidoro (1,004 square feet, 15 years): Italian specialty sandwich shop adds authentic New York food and beverage to serve the building's tenants. Alidoro was represented by Jon Paul Pirraglia of Ripco while the landlord was represented by Ross Berkowitz and Alex Hedaya of Newmark.

Jōji Box (1,966 square feet, 15 years): Michelin star chefs George Ruan, Wayne Cheng and Xiao Lin of Jōji omakase fame will open a second Jōji Box location, which will be expanded to include accessible and fast casual omakase sushi, following its success at One Vanderbilt Avenue. SL Green represented both the tenant and the landlord.

Located adjacent to Madison Square Park, the 27-story, 1.4 million-square-foot Midtown South office tower will provide the highest standard for today’s workplace with forward-thinking amenities and a cutting-edge healthy work environment.

Elsewhere in the Company’s portfolio, other notable retail lease signings include:

Brasserie Cognac signed a new 13,687 square feet, 15-year lease at 461 Fifth Avenue, bringing the tower’s retail space to 100% leased. The tenant was represented by Scott Feldberg of GPG Management and the landlord was represented by Ariel Schuster, Ross Berkowitz and Jason Wecker of Newmark.

Chase Bank renewed its 4,718-square-foot lease for five years at 810 Seventh Avenue. The tenant was represented by Michael O'Neill of Cushman & Wakefield and the landlord was represented in-house.

