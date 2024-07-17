Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call for August 14, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS) (“SUNS” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to report earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.



SUNS will host a conference call at 10:00 am Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, to discuss its quarterly financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. The call will be available through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of SUNS’ website at www.sunriserealtytrust.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call.

The complete webcast will be archived for 90 days on the Investor Relations section of SUNS’ website.

About Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc.

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS) is an institutional commercial real estate lender providing flexible financing solutions for sponsors in the Southern United States. We focus on transitional commercial real estate business plans with opportunities for near-term value creation, collateralized by top-tier real property assets in established Southern cities and cities presenting strong growth fundamentals. For additional information regarding the Company, please visit www.sunriserealtytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the Company’s current views and projections with respect to, among other things, the anticipated portfolio. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The Company’s forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “plan,” “goal” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and the Company cautions you not to rely on them unduly. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events, which the Company considers reasonable. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. Certain factors, risks and uncertainties discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s registration statement on Form 10, available on the SEC’s website, could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Robyn Tannenbaum & Lana Ping

561-510-2293

ir@sunriserealtytrust.com

Media Contact:

Profile Advisors

Rich Myers & Rachel Goun

347-774-1125

rmyers@profileadvisors.com