valantic FSA sign with Nasdaq to develop Web UI for Fixed Income Markets

London / Stockholm, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- valantic FSA today announced it has agreed with Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) to develop Nasdaq Rates Trader, a new web-based user interface for Nasdaq’s Nordic and Baltic fixed income markets.

The new UI will give access to Nasdaq’s data and trading functionality with a modern and intuitive front-end and feature advanced data visualization, customizable workspaces.

"We are excited to partner with valantic FSA on our journey to modernize markets and this strategic initiative to enhance the trading experience for our fixed income clients will be an important milestone on the way," said Fredrik Ekström, Head of Fixed Income Europe at Nasdaq.

Andy Browning, Head of Electronic Trading at valantic FSA, commented: "We are thrilled that Nasdaq has selected valantic FSA to modernize their fixed income trading interface. This partnership underscores the strength of our next-generation electronic workflow solutions and our commitment to delivering differentiated value to the global trading community."

The new web UI is expected to launch in February 2025 in beta testing, with go-live planned for October 2025.

About valantic FSA

valantic FSA automates the trading and transaction workflows at more than 100 firms in the Financial Services industry.​

Our mission is to digitize, augment and evolve the value streams within our clients. This delivers new levels of efficiency, insight, and agility so that our clients can position themselves for maximum impact today and in the future.​

Our deep industry expertise is used to assemble these systems from a broad range of proven components and next generation technologies.

https://www.valantic.com/fsa/electronic-trading

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

