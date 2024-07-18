LIFT To Acquire Shorty West Lithium Claim

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li-FT Power Ltd. (“LIFT” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (Frankfurt: WS0) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mineral property purchase agreement dated July 17 2024 with Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) to acquire the Shorty West Lithium mineral claim (the “Shorty West Claim”), which is adjacent to the Company’s Yellowknife Lithium Project. As consideration for the Shorty West Claim, the Company will issue 12,000 common shares, which will be subject to applicable resale restrictions under Canadian securities laws. The completion of the acquisition is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. No finder’s fees are payable in connection with the acquisition.



Figure 1 – Location of Infinity Stone Venture’s Shorty West mineral claim in relation to LIFT’s Shorty claims.

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company’s flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.

For further information, please contact:

Francis MacDonald Daniel Gordon Chief Executive Officer Investor Relations Tel: + 1.604.609.6185 Tel: +1.604.609.6185 Email: info@li-ft.com Email: investors@li-ft.com Website: www.li-ft.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information



Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on March 27, 2024, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/441d707a-e893-4d8f-a4ec-9c615ee5c5fa