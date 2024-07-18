WTW announces appointment of Eric Latalladi as Global Head of Technology

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Eric Latalladi as WTW Global Head of Technology, effective July 22, 2024.



Alexis Faber, Chief Operating Officer, commented, “I am delighted that Eric is joining WTW and taking on the role of Global Head of Technology. Eric is a seasoned leader with over 25 years of technology experience and has a proven track record of enabling growth, demonstrating value, and driving and sustaining change. We've made tremendous progress in transforming and simplifying to grow over the last three years, and with Eric’s direction we’ll take WTW Technology into the next phase of its exciting future.”

Speaking about his appointment, Latalladi said, “I am excited about the future of WTW Technology and our ability to help transform WTW and enable colleagues to better serve our clients and drive growth through innovation.”

Most recently, Latalladi was with MetLife. During his 12-year tenure at the company, Latalladi held various leadership roles, including Chief Information Security Officer and Chief Technology Officer. Prior to MetLife, Latalladi held technology leadership roles at the Royal Bank of Canada and J.B. Hanauer & Co.

Contact:

Miles Russell

Head of External Communication

email: miles.russell@wtwco.com

phone: +44 (0) 7903 262 118