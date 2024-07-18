Elevate Your Business with Tech Innovations, Aurora Mobile Shines at BUSINESS GOVirtual Expo & Conference 2024

SHENZHEN, China, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, recently showcased its flagship products EngageLab and GPTBots.ai ("GPTBots") to support the local and global business operations of enterprises.



BGOV 2024 was themed "Elevate Your Business with Tech Innovations" and was supported by 50 organizations. The event provided a broad platform to explore future technological trends, as well as to promote business collaboration. The conference featured keynote speeches, roundtable discussions, and interactive workshops.

Leveraging its industry expertise and innovative capabilities in enterprise services, Aurora Mobile engaged in in-depth discussions with Lingnan University, as well as companies like China Unicom, China Mobile, and CloudWalk Technology. Together, we explored how to provide more efficient and intelligent marketing technology solutions for enterprises, and how to use AI Bots to help businesses of all sizes integrate AI technology into various business scenarios. Aurora Mobile's flagship products, EngageLab and GPTBots, were showcased at the event, attracting significant attention from attendees.

Betty Yu, Sales Director of GPTBots, was invited to participate in a live interview, highlighting how EngageLab and GPTBots can bring a new business experience to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), helping them quickly expand their businesses.

EngageLab is dedicated to providing global enterprises with an omnichannel message notification solution, enabling more precise targeting strategies, lower message delivery costs, higher message delivery rates, and better user conversion rates. Its services have been widely applied across industries, covering hundreds of leading enterprises worldwide. EngageLab's product portfolio includes AppPush, WebPush, WhatsApp Business API, Email, SMS, and OTP, serving the business needs of local companies going global and overseas local developers.

GPTBots is a powerful no-code platform for creating AI-driven business applications, empowering enterprises to quickly apply AI technology to business scenarios, significantly boosting productivity. Since its launch in September 2023, GPTBots has gained widespread recognition, with over 19,000 registered users, representing a 90% quarter-over-quarter growth, and over 85% of global users.

With innovative solutions like EngageLab and GPTBots, Aurora Mobile is well-equipped to address various challenges faced by enterprises in their globalization process, helping them effectively improve their marketing and operational efficiency, and supporting the digital transformation of local and global companies.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

