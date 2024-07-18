Healthcare Realty Trust Releases Sixth Corporate Responsibility Report

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today released its sixth annual Corporate Responsibility Report highlighting the Company’s 2023 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and accomplishments. The report outlines the Company’s progress toward its stated key performance indicators, environmental performance, and disclosures that align with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).



Healthcare Realty’s 2023 ESG achievements include:

Awarded GRESB’s 3 Green Star rating, earning a score of 75 on its 2023 assessment

Received GRESB’s Public Disclosure rating of “A,” ranking second out of a peer group of 10 real estate companies for transparency in public reporting on sustainability practices

Accomplished goal of achieving whole-building utility coverage for 71% of the portfolio

Achieved 28 new green building certifications

Increased alignment with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Established new ESG goals for reductions in energy, water, and greenhouse gas emissions by 2032, plus robust employee engagement, safety, and training initiatives

Increased board diversity to 42% women and/or racially diverse directors in 2024



“I’m pleased with our progress toward integrating ESG initiatives throughout the portfolio, especially the effort to expand our data collection capabilities across the legacy HTA properties. As evidenced by our 2023 GRESB score, our ESG efforts are driving positive results. This year, we are focused on making substantive progress on our new ESG goals,” said Todd Meredith, Healthcare Realty’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Healthcare Realty’s 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report includes data for properties over which the Company held operational control, authority to exercise investment decisions, and for which whole-building utility data was available for all of 2022 and 2023. The report and additional information about the Company's ESG performance and policies can be found on its website at www.healthcarerealty.com/sustainability.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty’s portfolio includes nearly 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Ron Hubbard

Vice President, Investor Relations

P: 615.269.8290

Additional information regarding the Company can be found at www.healthcarerealty.com.

In addition to the historical information contained within, the matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks are discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Healthcare Realty, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the heading “Risk Factors,” and as updated in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter and in the Company’s other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements.