Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement  
No. 30/2024 

 18 July 2024 

On 3 May 2024, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 250m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting the future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 12 August 2024. 

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis. 

The following transactions have been executed in the period 10 July 2024 to 17 July 2024: 



  Number of shares  Average purchase price, DKK  Transaction value, DKK 
10-07-2024    7,733   291.01  2,250,393  
11-07-2024  16,000   289.87  4,637,907 
12-07-2024    9,297   290.72  2,702,859 
15-07-2024  20,000   288.49  5,769,796  
16-07-2024   8,721   285.28  2,487,936 
17-07-2024   9,873   282.76  2,791,719 
Accumulated for the period  71,624  20,640,611 
Accumulated under the programme  626,719  191,669,388 



Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix. 

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 1,527,627 treasury shares corresponding to 3.1% of the total share capital. 

