Brown & Brown, Inc. included on 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ list

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer, and Julie Turpin, chief people officer, are pleased to announce that Great Place To Work® and Fortune Magazine have named Brown & Brown, Inc. as one of the 2024 Best Workplaces for Millennials .



Chief People Officer Julie Turpin shares, “We value the diverse perspectives our teammates bring from their backgrounds, experiences and every stage of their careers.”

“Our team is what makes our company special—they are our most valuable and important resource, and we’re very proud to receive this recognition based on feedback directly from teammates,” says Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ List , Great Place To Work collected nearly 510,000 responses from millennials at companies eligible for the list. To be considered, companies had to be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 50 millennial employees in the U.S.

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for millennial employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“Millennials are the largest generation in the workforce, and their experience is a strong indicator of overall company health,” says Michael C. Bush, chief executive officer of Great Place To Work®. “These workers demand what every great workplace should provide: credible leadership, meaningful work, and a respectful, fair place to do their jobs.”

Matt Heimer, executive editor for features at Fortune, added, “Congratulations to all of the Best Workplaces for Millennials finalists. The expectations of this age cohort are setting a high bar for employers. Millennials place an unusually high priority on purpose-driven work and an equitable workplace. These companies are in step with these expectations, and they’re setting themselves up for continued success by committing to workplaces and environments that attract this pivotal generation of business talent.”

Brown & Brown was also recently awarded the 2023-2024 Platinum Level Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA) for the second year in a row and was Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the fifth consecutive year in October 2023.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 16,000 teammates in 500+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information, to view job postings or find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List by surveying companies employing more than 8.2 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, nearly 510,000 responses were received from millennials at companies eligible for the list, and these rankings are based on that feedback. Read the full methodology . To get on this list next year, start here .

