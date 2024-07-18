Visual Artist and Musician Band Together to Create Children’s Book

Charleston, SC, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What began as a simple thank-you chant to the ocean while Jake Fleming held his two-year-old daughter on a beach in Maui, Hawaii, evolved into an album of children’s love songs to the Earth. After producing the album, Fleming felt that the songs and message would make an incredible children’s book. Together with visual artist Michelle Hall, Fleming wrote Earth is My Home.

Earth is My Home takes children on a sweeping voyage through the skies, the lands, and the seas, painting a vibrant, living picture of our beautiful planet. As each page turns, children discover beautiful new landmarks from the lush skies above Maui to the tops of the imposing Montana mountains. Complete with dazzling illustrations by Michelle Hall, who completed the artwork just in time for the birth of her son, Earth is My Home leads children through a heartfelt thank-you to the natural world.

Earth is My Home acts as a companion to the music album Jake Fleming released in 2018. The book can be enjoyed by families and parents can use the book to start important conversations with their children about living in harmony with the Earth and appreciating all its beauty.

Earth is My Home is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms.

Facebook: SigniFly

Instagram: @flickthefly

Instagram: @artbywolves

Website: https://jakesongs.com/

Website: https://artbywolves.com/

About the Author:

Jake Fleming knew he wanted to pursue music when he was 15, and at 18 he set out to learn as much about music as he could. His passion for music has led him to perform, teach, and write for almost 30 years. He currently works as a freelance musician and a core member of several hardworking bands. He lives in Bozeman, Montana and is a devoted husband and father.

About the Illustrator:

Michelle Hall uses any and every material and medium to create her whimsical art. She thrives on the excitement and energy of what happens during the creative process. She often feels inspired the wilderness of Montana, her present home.

Media Contact:

Jake Fleming

Email: flickfly@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Jake Fleming

Attachment