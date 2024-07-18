Lubricants Market Projected to Surpass USD 186.73 Million by 2031, Witnessing 3.7% CAGR Growth

Westford, USA, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per new projections by SkyQuest, the global Lubricants Market will attain a value of USD 186.73 Million by the end of 2031, by registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Lubricants are active solid, semi-solid, or liquid hydrocarbon substances used to reduce the friction between two colliding substances. This allows the machines to run smoothly and protects them from friction damage and wear and tear. It has many practical applications, especially in unit operations with moving products. The automotive industry, where lubricants are used to reduce friction, is the ultimate application of the chemicals.

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/lubricants-market

Browse in-depth TOC on " Lubricants Market "

Pages – 184

Tables - 96

Figures – 79

Lubricants Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 139.63 Million Estimated Value by 2031 USD 186.73 Million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Grade, Application, End-Use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising Demand for High-performance Lubricants

Key Market Drivers Increasing Industrialization





Synthetic Oil Segment to Dominate Due to Low Vehicle Emissions

The synthetic oil segment dominated the global lubricants market in 2022. Due to low vehicle emissions, compatibility with vehicle hardware and low cost, synthetic oils are increasingly popular as base oils for lubrication. Synthetic base oil lubricants are also useful as lubricants for automotive parts exposed to contact. To provide improved shear stability and chemical stability, and high viscosity index are also some of the factors expected to drive the demand for synthetic base oils for lubrication, contributing to the segment’s revenue growth over the forecast period.

Gear and Engine Oil Segment to Drive Market Due to Increasing Variety of Applications and Environments

The gear and engine oil are the growing segment in the global lubricants market in 2022. The gear oil should be changed regularly to ensure long vehicle life, prevent limited component wear and reduced maintenance costs. Like this, engine oil reduces friction between engine parts that move when the car is reversed. Lubricants not only lubricate but also help reduce heat, preventing corrosion. By transferring suspension colonies to the oil filter, engine oils also stop depositing dirt and microorganisms on engine components without reducing engine performance.

Asia-Pacific is Dominating Due to Rapid Growth in the Automobile Industry

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global lubricants market. The rapid growth in the automobile industry, industrial development and automotive manufacturing in countries like Japan, India and China is credited for this increase in Automotive engine oils. Asia-Pacific is beginning to emulate the US. and European regulatory regimes, and as a result, countries such as Japan and South Korea prioritize environmental controls on lubricants.

The North America region in the market is expected to grow rapidly in terms of revenue. Rapidly growing aerospace industry and increasing crude oil production boosts the revenue of this segment market. After recovering from the impact of COVID-19, the US Energy Information Administration forecasts that crude oil production will meet the 2019 peak in the third quarter of 2023. Increased crude oil production is expected to provide more resources for lubricants by distillation.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/lubricants-market



Drivers

Increasing Usage of High-performance Lubricants

Demand from the Growing Wind Energy Sector





Restraints

Increasing Drain Intervals in the Automotive and Industrial Sectors

Modest Impact of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the Future



Prominent Players in Lubricants Market

The following are the Top Lubricants Companies

BP plc

TotalEnergies SE

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Petrochina Company Limited

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Lukoil

JXTG Holdings, Inc.

Valvoline Inc.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Phillips 66 Company

ENI S.p.A.

Repsol S.A.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Pertamina (Persero)

Sasol Limited

SK Lubricants Co., Ltd.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/lubricants-market

Key Questions Answered in Lubricants Market Report

How big is the Global Lubricants Market?

What is the current Global Lubricants Market size?

Who are the key players in Global Lubricants Market?

Which is the fastest growing region in Global Lubricants Market?





This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing usage of high-performance lubricants, demand from the growing wind energy sector), restraints (increasing drain intervals in the automotive and industrial sectors, modest impact of electric vehicles (EVs) in the future), opportunities (rising demand for high-performance lubricants), influencing the growth of Lubricants Market.

Market Dynamics: Comprehensive information about the various products offered by the dominant players in the Lubricants Market.

Product Development/Innovation: An overview of emerging trends, R&D activities and product launches in the Lubricants Market.

Market Growth: Detailed information on profitable growing industries.

Market Trends: Complete information about new products, emerging geographical areas and recent developments in the market.

Competitive Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the key market players.

Related Reports:

Petrochemicals Market

Specialty Chemicals Market

Construction Chemicals Market

Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Agrochemicals Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com