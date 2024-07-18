Brain Health Supplements Market Size Will Reach Over USD 23.06 Billion by 2034, With 9.7% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the study concludes that the global brain health supplements market size and share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% between 2024 and 2034. The market revenue of USD 9.94 Billion in 2024 is expected to grow up to USD 23.06 Billion by 2034.

Brain Health Supplements Market Report Overview

Brain health describes the full functioning of the brain across a person's entire life span and includes cognitive, sensory, social-emotional, and motor functions. Our brains naturally change as we age which may sometimes result in a loss of our cognitive ability. The good thing is that there are ways to promote good mental well-being and reduce the risks of cognitive aging. A balanced diet with lots of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can support maximum performance of the brain. Exercise improves your cognitive capacity by allowing blood to flow to the brain.

The supplements that support brain health are thus fast-growing, with much emphasis on their development, manufacturing process, supply, and marketing for those products that enhance or preserve brain health. These supplements entail different dimensions of brain health: mood support, focus and attention, improvement of memory, and improvement in cognitive function. They come in various forms: liquids, pills, powders, and capsules. The aging population, active lifestyles, increased awareness, and supplement companies' focused marketing strategies all blend to drive remarkable growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The Brain Health Supplements Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Onnit

Quincy Bioscience

Alternascript

Ketone-IQ

Natural Factors Nutritional Products

Intelligent Labs

Liquid

Health

NOW Foods

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

Peak Nootropics

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Aurobindo pharma

BrainMD

Herbalife

KeyView Labs

Natrol LLC

Research Analyst View:

Brain health means the optimal functioning of the brain across an individual's entire lifetime, which means the integration of all cognitive, sensory, social-emotional, and motor capacities. Brains, as a person gets older, undergo natural changes that result in cognitive aging. A balanced diet with fruits, vegetables, whole grains; exercise that enhances cognitive ability; and sleep, for one to rest and have the brain rejuvenate, are the fairly attainable means of maintaining mental well-being and slowing cognitive aging. Some stress-reducing techniques to reduce stress include yoga, meditation, and spending time outdoors. This market is dominated by North America due to leading Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceutical companies, huge Healthcare Expenditure, and aging population.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increased Awareness

There has similarly been rising public awareness about brain health and the associated need for prevention. The public starts to be more concerned about brain health and hence becomes more interested in being more proactive regarding health. Thus, massive media emphasis on brain health will help people become more educated on the potential gains that can come from using supplements for mental wellness.

Aging Population

It means that with an aging population, demand will be waiting for supplement products that can help with age-induced cognitive decline. In today's world, people live longer and search for many ways to save their thinking skills when they grow older. Brain health supplements are one of the means in this direction.

Market Trends:

Growing interest in modern lifestyles

Most of them turn to supplements seeking better focus and memory due to their hectic schedules and demanding jobs. More and more people are under greater tension, working longer hours for a living. In such situations, they want to find ways to boost their mental potential so that they can keep on working productively. Brain health supplements are believed to be one such solution to achieve this goal.

Segmentation:

Supplement Type Insights

Tablets, owing to their safety record, controlled dosage, and ease of use, have been the most popular mode of nutrition delivery. Moreover, it is through these forms that one can have the exact dosing of a nutrient, and also are familiar to most consumers. For some of those elements that are susceptible to light or moisture, capsules can offer the perfect dosage. Not as big in comparison to tablets, they occupy a greater market share. Gummies and chewable tablets are also favored by those with problems swallowing medications. On the other hand, gummies work well in both children and adults, and the chewable pills are handy and easy to take because they dissolve fast. Drink mixes, flavored waters, and powders provide daily support for brain health. Looking at all the aspects, pills and capsules satisfy many different preferences of customers.

Product Type Insights

CoQ10, Alpha-GPC, and Acetyl-L-Carnitine are examples of natural molecules enhancing cognitive skills in concentration, memory, and alertness. Inconsistent quality and weaker science roles for herbal components such as ginseng, ginkgo biloba, and lion's mane mushroom may impact the long-term market share for herbal extracts. B vitamins and folate, in particular, are integral to neuronal functioning and confusing processes. Other vitamins and minerals especially crucial to the health of our brains include magnesium, vitamin D, and B vitamins. As more consumers become aware of the actual importance of a solid nutritional base toward the attainment of optimal brain health, further growth of the natural and herbal supplements market can be expected.

Recent Development:

In April 2024, New study says fiber supplements can improve brain health in older Americans. A new study by Dr. Donna Newsome of Texas Health Plano suggests that older Americans could benefit from incorporating more fiber into their diets. The study involved 36 pairs of twins over 60 who were tested for brain function using a fiber supplement. Newsome believes that incorporating fiber into our diets should have been a priority for many Americans.

In March 2024, BioTRUST Nutrition launches Eternal Mind for cognitive support LT Health Solutions has just announced that BioTRUST Nutrition LLC has launched Eternal Mind, a new product designed to promote brain longevity along with cognitive support. USA-based eCommerce nutrition brand, BioTRUST Nutrition LLC, specializes in ingredients for healthy aging.

Regional Insights

North America: This region now leads the market for supplements supporting brain health. A number of reasons are present: Leading pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies operate within the region, thereby encouraging innovation and new product developments. Extensive healthcare expenditure is given powerful impacts by an able healthcare infrastructure, which also generates consumer interest in consuming these supplements. Another growth factor of the market is the continual increase in the aging population who are interested in maintaining cognitive health. In the next few years, cost pressures and the expiration of several ingredient patents are expected to be emerging and key challenges to growth in North America.

Asia Pacific: This region is most likely to continue growing at the highest growth rate over the next coming years. The rise in the middle class, associated with an increase in disposable income, creates a larger market for brain health supplements. Besides, increasing awareness among the general public towards preventive healthcare systems and government funding towards the sector of biotechnology also favor the growth prospects of brain health supplements. This is a region with a high elderly population, thus offering huge market potential for brain health supplements that improve memory and prevent cognitive decline.

