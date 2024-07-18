Microbot Medical Completes the Enrollment of Clinical Sites in Its Pivotal Human Clinical Trial with the Addition of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

BRAINTREE, Mass., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), developer of the innovative LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic Surgical System, today announces it has received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval and signed a clinical trial agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, located in New York City, New York. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center will conduct the clinical trial as part of the Investigational Device Exemption (“IDE”) for LIBERTY®, and the Company expects its results will support the future marketing submission to the FDA and subsequent commercialization.

The clinical trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center will be led by Francois Cornelis, MD, PhD. “I’m a great believer in the future of robotics for interventional procedures and the value robotics can bring to physicians and our patients. I am excited to participate in the LIBERTY clinical trial.” said Dr. Cornelis. Dr. Cornelis will also serve as principal investigator for the overall LIBERTY clinical trial.

“We are excited to have a hospital the caliber of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center partnering with us to complete the enrollment of the clinical sites in our trial,” commented Harel Gadot, CEO, President and Chairman of Microbot Medical.

The Company previously announced that Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and Baptist Hospital of Miami are both enrolled in the trial and have performed clinical cases.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a clinical- stage medical device company that specializes in transformational micro-robotic technologies, with the goals of improving clinical outcomes for patients and increasing accessibility through the natural and artificial lumens within the human body.

The Investigational LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic Surgical System aims to improve the way surgical robotics are being used in endovascular procedures today, by eliminating the need for large, cumbersome, and expensive capital equipment, while reducing radiation exposure and physician strain. The Company believes the LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic Surgical System’s remote operation has the potential to be the first system to democratize endovascular interventional procedures.

Further information about Microbot Medical is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

disruptions resulting from new and ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians and other neighboring countries

