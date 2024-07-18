SEALSQ Mitigates Geopolitical Risks by Manufacturing Its Next-Generation Semiconductors in Singapore, While Design is Carried Out in Europe

Geneva, Switzerland, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Diversified Manufacturing Strategy Provides Supply Chain Stability and Enhances Business Resilience



SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it is pioneering the development of its next-generation post-quantum secure semiconductors, which are designed in Europe and will be manufactured in Singapore.

This industrial strategy mitigates geopolitical risks, ensuring a diversified and resilient supply chain amidst growing global tensions. Geopolitical uncertainties around Taiwan, which plays a significant role in the semiconductor industry, have motivated SEALSQ and its providers to diversify their manufacturing to include other locations. Besides Singapore, SEALSQ, along with WISeKey International Holding AG, ODIN Solutions and TProtege, is also negotiating with the Spanish government to develop a Cybersecurity and Semiconductor Customization Center in Murcia, Spain, and has established a new entity, SEALSQ USA, in Arizona, USA. Given the capital-intensive nature of the semiconductor industry, government support will be crucial in attracting investments and fostering growth.

SEALSQ's Strategic Vision

SEALSQ is closely monitoring market trends, the impact of its global supply chain, and nation-state initiatives to protect, expand, and invest in the secure semiconductor sector.

SEALSQ has recently launched the QS7001, a RISC-V quantum-resistant secure chip that aligns with the highest standards and is capable of running NIST-approved quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms. The first commercial samples are currently under production in Singapore and expected for delivery in Q4 2024.

Global Benefits of Diversified Manufacturing

This diversification strategy is advantageous for enterprises worldwide, providing greater certainty in the supply of critical semiconductor components. This reliability will enhance the production and monetization of new solutions, especially as firms integrate these advanced chips into their products. For companies like SEALSQ, designing new generations of secure semiconductors, partnerships with technology service providers will be essential in integrating chip design into broader technology and business strategies. As data, AI, storage, and processing become vital for the cloud, devices, and IoT, fit-for-purpose chip design will be a significant differentiator in specialized systems and everyday appliances.

Market Evolution

The secure microcontroller (MCU) market is projected to grow to $2.2 billion by 2026, driven by growing demand from sectors such as utilities, industrial IoT, smart cities, and buildings/construction. SEALSQ's innovations are set to redefine industry standards and market dynamics, positioning the company as a key player in the evolving secure microchip industry

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.



