$179.28 Bn Green Data Center Market - Global Forecasts from 2024 to 2029: Developments are Being Deployed Primarily by Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Data Center Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The green data center market is evaluated at US$59.942 billion for the year 2022 growing at a CAGR of 16.94% reaching the market size of US$179.28 billion by the year 2029



Green Data Centers are computer facilities, where data is stored, managed, and operated. They are designed to maximize energy efficiency and minimize environmental impact. Green Data Center reduces operational costs and carbon footprint by using energy-efficient power supply systems, servers, LEDs, etc.







Data has become a meaningful resource for any organization to serve its customers. Data Mining techniques have brought synergies in handling the data of customers and then analyzing it to get a sense of the customer's purchasing patterns. These developments are being deployed excessively by companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra, among others.

With the developing trend of digitalization of processes across developing countries, the amount of data to be maintained is colossal. For that matter, the number of data storage facilities is rising, and the energy consumed in such processes is straining the environment by exploiting non-renewable energy resources. This leads to the demand for Green Data Centers which stores the data much more economically and efficiently. Governmental regulations, focusing on more renewable means of energy utilization are augmenting the growth of this market.



The growing volumes of data of customers at the global level are elevating the market growth in the forecast period.



Developing companies are adding more customers to the digital economy, owing to improvements in infrastructure facilities and an increment in disposable incomes, and hence, customers are spending more time and money on digital services such as making payments or storing files. Hence, increasing the storage capacity of data centres is becoming a prime focus of companies with a rising number of Internet users.

Companies with a far sight are investing in Green Data Centers despite high initial investments to reduce operational costs. Additionally, cloud storage facilities, used to store data on server computers without taking up physical space, are also enhancing the proliferation of green data storage centres.



North America is expected to hold a significant share of the green data centre market



Due to the abundance of service and software providers propelling the market forward, North America currently holds the largest share of the global market for green data centres. It is anticipated that the United States and Canada will lead the North American market in terms of high investments made by hyper-scale data centre operators and colocation providers. There is a growing need in North America for economical and effective power solutions, as more buildings are being developed as green data centres.

Data centres use around 2% of the nation's electricity, according to the Department of Energy. The main drivers of the need for new data centre infrastructures in this region are the development of big data analytics, cloud computing, mobile broadband expansion, and the arrival of 5G. Network operators are striving to guarantee the quick deployment of 5G to foster greater innovation. Green data centre providers have drawn attention to how businesses can lessen their carbon footprint by using less energy and operating more efficiently.



Product Offerings

HCL Technologies Green Data Center: Through the Certified Alliance Partnership Program (CAPP), HCL has teamed up with suppliers to provide green data centres in environmentally friendly buildings and adopted innovative technologies including ultra-sonic humidification, high-density racks, variable frequency drives, and highly efficient harmonic mitigation transformers. This has enabled HCL to provide knowledgeable assistance, green data centre solutions, and clean, affordable energy. Enterprises may expect facilities, management evaluation, technology, green procurement; new data centre design, e-waste recycling programs, cooling and power management, along with analysis, monitoring, and management, by choosing HCL's Next Gen Green Data Center Methodology.

Fujitsu PRIMERGY System: High energy efficiency is provided by FUJITSU Server PRIMERGY systems. The latest PRIMERGY server generation uses highly effective parts, cutting-edge cooling technology, and premium power management technologies. Due to Cool-safe Advanced Thermal Design, servers can withstand a broader wide range of temperatures, and the possibility of heat-related downtimes decreases. This can result in a Greener data centre with lower operational costs when combined with solutions like virtualization and consolidation.

Market key launches

In July 2023, the Global Smart Green Data Center Summit 2023 sees Huawei introduce three new sustainable data center solutions. Utilizing patented technology, the solution maximizes the use of free cooling sources, increasing cooling effectiveness and reducing power and water consumption for increased sustainability. Using this solution, data centers can achieve a PUE of just 1.15 and 0.6 L/kWh of water usage effectiveness. To maximize energy efficiency, Huawei's new EHU also incorporates artificial intelligence (AI), which lowers energy consumption for indirect evaporative cooling of data centers by three to five percent.

In September 2023, the Danish Data Center Industry, Danfoss, Google, Microsoft, and Schneider Electric are launching the Net Zero Innovation Hub For Data Centers, a new pan-European initiative based in Fredericia, Denmark. Accelerating common solutions for data centers' green transition is the aim. Projects in Scopes 1, 2, and 3, which represent the various forms of greenhouse gas emissions that an enterprise or organization generates, will be the focus of the Hub. More precisely, the Hub will examine projects pertaining to heat reuse, alternative fuels, and diesel generation alternatives in order to reduce emissions (Scope 1). Regarding indirect emissions (Scope 2), the Hub will work to generate power more efficiently from carbon-free energy sources like solar and wind.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $59.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $179.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM

Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P

Fujitsu

Dell Inc

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Segmentation:

By Product

Hardware

Cooling Solutions

Power Solutions

Networking Solutions

Others

Software

Services

Consulting Services

Design and System Integration

Monitoring Services

By End-User

Colocation Service Providers

Enterprises

Cloud Service Providers

By Enterprise Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Banking and Financial Services

Communication and Technology

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy

Education

Government

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4zz5bs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment