Bravo Multinational, Inc. Announces Strategic Expansion into Telecommunications Sector

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Multinational, Inc. (OTC: BRVO) ($BRVO) ("Bravo" or the "Company") announces a significant corporate update. Bravo is entering the telecommunications sector through its newly established, wholly owned subsidiary, Mobile 13, Inc ., a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) that will provide mobile phone services to consumers in 50 states and Puerto Rico.

An MVNO provides cellular connectivity services by leasing network infrastructure from the major Mobile Network Operators (MNOs). The Company, through this subsidiary, is planning to become a Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE), which means it will offer a comprehensive platform for other MVNOs to launch their services quickly and efficiently. If the Company is successful, it could become a key player in the telecom industry, capable of generating revenue by supporting other MVNOs. As part of the Company's business plan, it intends to target other MVNOs to expand its market presence and capabilities.

"We are thrilled to introduce Mobile 13 as our new MVNO venture," said Kayla Slick, COO of Bravo Multinational. "This strategic move aligns with Bravo's current initiatives of providing turnkey technology and management services, allowing us to potentially expand revenue opportunities and product offerings by creating our own niche brands and partnering with both up-and-coming and well-established brands through white-label licensing agreements."

The MVNO/MVNE market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the evolving prepaid market, which now demands greater flexibility and affordability. More specifically, the prepaid segment is increasingly attracting customers seeking no-contract, no-hidden-fee options with unlimited talk, text, and data.

"This trend underscores Bravo's commitment to enhancing the customer experience while leveraging each new subscriber as a potential multi-product consumer," added Slick. "Bravo's mission is to bring together cost-effective and high-quality services for consumers, add new revenue streams for our partners, and deliver value to our shareholders."

About Mobile 13, Inc. :

Mobile 13, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bravo Multinational, Inc., is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) specializing in the development of tailored mobile services for small to large employer groups, celebrities, and national charities. Its dedicated team has experience in both B2B and B2C programs, looking to create customized mobile service solutions. Through Mobile 13's unique revenue share programs, it can empower its partners to participate as a mobile service provider. Mobile 13's mission is to connect, support, and uplift the community, making a meaningful impact through every partnership - https://www.mobile13.net/ .

About Bravo Multinational, Inc. (OTC: BRVO) ($BRVO):

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTC: BRVO) ($BRVO) plans to create new revenue streams for all types and sizes of brands. Bravo Multinational plans to offer a comprehensive suite of turnkey, white-labeled SaaS solutions, including cellular services, travel club services, and AVOD/SVOD streaming platforms for content distribution – www.bravomultinationalinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:



This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. The timing could be delayed or the uplisting may be unsuccessful for the potential uplisting described in today's announcement.

Corporate Contact:

Bravo Multinational, Inc.

info@bravomultinationalinc.com

www.bravomultinationalinc.com

757-306-6090

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43a84bc9-7175-4255-84d2-d6a5fe8fb3e6