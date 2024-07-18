Global Aero Structure Equipment Market Report 2024 - Development of Adaptive Ailerons Accelerates Demand for Advanced Aerostructures

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aero Structure Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Aero Structure Equipment was valued at an estimated US$757.5 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030.
Emerging trends in the aero structure equipment market highlight the development of adaptive ailerons and the increasing application of morphing techniques in aircraft design. Adaptive ailerons represent a groundbreaking innovation that has the potential to revolutionize next-generation aircraft by enhancing their aerodynamic efficiency and reducing drag. Collaborative efforts between scientists from Italy and Canada have led to the development of this concept, which integrates various morphing techniques into a wing-tip prototype.
European Commission-funded projects, such as Clean Sky Joint Technology Initiative (JTI) and SARISTU, have demonstrated that wing trailing edge morphing can achieve significant drag reduction in off-design flight points. This is accomplished through chord-wise camber variations in the aircraft wing`s airfoil, leveraging weight reduction and consequently reducing fuel consumption. Researchers are exploring ways to implement these structural adaptations in the flap region without compromising the aileron`s primary function of ensuring the aircraft`s longitudinal stability.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Retrofit Equipment segment, which is expected to reach US$554.5 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.7%. The New Equipment segment is also set to grow at 5.9% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $206.4 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.4% CAGR to reach $255.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Questions Answered:
- How is the Global Aero Structure Equipment Market expected to evolve by 2030?
- What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?
- Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?
- How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Advance Integration Technologies, Airbus Sas, Ascent Aerospace, LLC, and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
