The $8.5 Trillion Global Market for Social Commerce, 2030 - Security & Privacy Concerns and Legal Issues are the Biggest Challenge for Market Players

The global market for Social Commerce is estimated at US$1.3 Trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$8.5 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the B2C Social Commerce segment, which is expected to reach US$5.2 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of 27.1%. The B2B Social Commerce segment is also set to grow at 25.2% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $84.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 28.5% CAGR to reach $4.7 Trillion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 442 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.3 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.5 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Social Commerce - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

The Growing Role of Social Media in Marketing Opens the Pathway for Social Commerce

Global Economic Outlook

Overview of Social Commerce, Its Benefits and Significance

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Internet Infrastructure, the Catalyst for Digitalizing Consumer Lifestyles Including Digital Social Presence

Households With Fiber Connectivity Are No Strangers to Social Media Networking: Global Market for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027

Mobile Computing Devices Are a Ubiquitous Indicator of Modern Digital Life

Changing Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Beyond Just Voice Communication Encourage the Social Commerce Concept

Smartphones, Tablets & Laptops Enable Social Networking On the Move, Making Social Commerce More Pervasive, Omnipresent & Hard to Beat: Global Annual Sales of Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops & Desktop PCs (In Million Units) for Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

Spiraling Mobile Broadband Subscriptions Bode Well for Social Commerce

With Mobility On the Rise, Social Commerce is Set to Explode: Global Number of Mobile Subscribers (In Billion) for Years 2018 Through 2023

The Future of 5G is Unquestioned: 5G Contribution to GDP in Select Countries by 2030 (In US$ Billion)

As a Powerful Communication Medium, Here's Why Vendors & Advertisers Cannot Ignore Social Media

With a Powerful Global Presence & Reach, Social Media Platforms Are Vital for Brands to Ensure Consistent Audience Growth: Global Number of Social Media Users (In Billion) for Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025

The Rise of e-Commerce Catalyzed by the Pandemic Shifts Growth Into High Gear in the Social Commerce Market

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Vital Role of Social Commerce in an eCommerce Strategy

Artificial Intelligence Emerges to Revolutionize Digital & Social Commerce

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Emerge to Revolutionize Social Commerce

Blockchain Benefits in Social Media & Social Commerce

Security & Privacy Concerns & Legal Issues: The Biggest Challenges for Social Commerce

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



