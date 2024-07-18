The $8.5 Trillion Global Market for Social Commerce, 2030 - Security & Privacy Concerns and Legal Issues are the Biggest Challenge for Market Players

Dublin, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social Commerce - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Social Commerce is estimated at US$1.3 Trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$8.5 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the B2C Social Commerce segment, which is expected to reach US$5.2 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of 27.1%. The B2B Social Commerce segment is also set to grow at 25.2% CAGR over the next 8 years.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $84.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 28.5% CAGR to reach $4.7 Trillion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Select Competitors (Total 123 Featured):
- LinkedIn Corporation
- Bazaarvoice, Inc.
- Etsy, Inc.
- Groupon, Inc.
- Dash Hudson Inc.
- CommentSold, Inc.
- 3AL Universal Trade
- CoinLinked
- Komodaa
- Konvo
- Elenas
- Beautylish
- ConnectionPoint
- Dasdak Inc.
- LIKEtoKNOW.it
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Social Commerce - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- The Growing Role of Social Media in Marketing Opens the Pathway for Social Commerce
- Global Economic Outlook
- Overview of Social Commerce, Its Benefits and Significance
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Internet Infrastructure, the Catalyst for Digitalizing Consumer Lifestyles Including Digital Social Presence
- Households With Fiber Connectivity Are No Strangers to Social Media Networking: Global Market for Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027
- Mobile Computing Devices Are a Ubiquitous Indicator of Modern Digital Life
- Changing Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Beyond Just Voice Communication Encourage the Social Commerce Concept
- Smartphones, Tablets & Laptops Enable Social Networking On the Move, Making Social Commerce More Pervasive, Omnipresent & Hard to Beat: Global Annual Sales of Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops & Desktop PCs (In Million Units) for Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025
- Spiraling Mobile Broadband Subscriptions Bode Well for Social Commerce
- With Mobility On the Rise, Social Commerce is Set to Explode: Global Number of Mobile Subscribers (In Billion) for Years 2018 Through 2023
- The Future of 5G is Unquestioned: 5G Contribution to GDP in Select Countries by 2030 (In US$ Billion)
- As a Powerful Communication Medium, Here's Why Vendors & Advertisers Cannot Ignore Social Media
- With a Powerful Global Presence & Reach, Social Media Platforms Are Vital for Brands to Ensure Consistent Audience Growth: Global Number of Social Media Users (In Billion) for Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025
- The Rise of e-Commerce Catalyzed by the Pandemic Shifts Growth Into High Gear in the Social Commerce Market
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
- Vital Role of Social Commerce in an eCommerce Strategy
- Artificial Intelligence Emerges to Revolutionize Digital & Social Commerce
- Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality Emerge to Revolutionize Social Commerce
- Blockchain Benefits in Social Media & Social Commerce
- Security & Privacy Concerns & Legal Issues: The Biggest Challenges for Social Commerce
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
