Global Automotive Aftermarket Outlook 2024: Rising Vehicle Ages, a Growing Average Annual Mileage, and an Expanding Vehicle Population Promise a Healthy Outlook in the Short Term

The report has assessed the automotive aftermarket's performance for 2023 and identified various trends that influence demand for replacement parts, repairs, and maintenance. It has also examined qualitative and quantitative industry features.



The study period is 2023-2028, with 2023 as the base year and 2024-2028 as the forecast period. The geographic scope is global, with separate discussions for the following regions: North America (Canada and the United States), Europe, China, India, Latin America, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the Rest of the World. The report has covered light vehicles with gross vehicle weight ratings up to 6 metric tons, which comprise:

Passenger vehicles (e.g., sedans, hatchbacks, sports utility vehicles, multipurpose vehicles, vans)

Light commercial vehicles (e.g., pickup trucks)

The analysis shows that aftermarket demand metrics have favorably driven global revenues and that the trend will continue in 2024 as well. Aggressive growth forecasts for markets in China and India will be complemented by a positive growth outlook for North America and Europe. Rising vehicle ages, a growing average annual mileage, and an expanding vehicle population are the reasons behind a healthy outlook for the short term. As customers increasingly look to maximize their value from aftermarket purchases, market stakeholders must innovate in their approach and offer targeted solutions to leverage this growth opportunity.



The report has identified trends that will shape the global automotive aftermarket size in 2024, including the growing presence of Chinese electric vehicles, the popularity of private labels, the importance of the online-to-offline integration, and the increasing diversity of vehicle population by body and powertrain types. These trends reveal opportunity areas for industry stakeholders.



Other relevant analytics and conclusions provided in this research include:

Regional differences in the industry outlook

Market changes in 2023 that will have an effect in 2024

Notable OEM activities

Opportunities available at the local level for aftermarket participants in each region

Key Growth Opportunities:

O2O Integration for Part Purchase Digital Channel

Private Label Brands Gain Popularity

Growing EV Share in the Vehicle Parc

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in the Automotive Aftermarket

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Automotive Aftermarket

Growth Environment

Top Predictions for 2024

Revenue Forecast for Replacement Parts and Accessories

2023 in Numbers

2023 Trends

2024 in Numbers

2024 Trends

Ecosystem

Research Scope

Vehicle Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Region

Questions That This Study Will Answer

2024 Global Economic Outlook

Top 10 Trends for 2024

Top 10 Growth Opportunities

Global GDP Growth

Inflation and Interest Rates

Currency Trajectory

Labor Market

Oil Markets

Critical Minerals Supplies

Growth Generator: Global Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2024

Global Light VIO

Global Aftermarket Revenue Potential

Growth Opportunity by Country

Average Vehicle Age

Average Vehicle Miles Traveled

Automotive Aftermarket Revenue Forecast

Automotive Aftermarket Channel Share

Trend Relevance by Region

Global Automotive Aftermarket Top Trends in 2024

Trend 1: Growing Presence of Chinese EV Brands Worldwide

Trend 2: Private Labelling Challenges the Status Quo

Trend 3: OEMs Deploy Solutions to Increase Customer Stickiness

Trend 4: O2O Integration as a Catalyst for a Broader Digital Channel Adoption

Trend 5: Part Proliferation Will Challenge the IAM Retail Channel

OEM Activity in 2023

eCommerce Activity in 2023

Supplier/Distributor Activity in 2023

Policy and Regulation Changes in 2023 and 2024

Growth Generator: North America Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2024

Regional Outlook: United States

Regional Outlook: Canada

North American Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook: Revenue by Replacement Part Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Automotive Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

Growth Generator: Europe Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2024

Regional Outlook: Europe

European Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook: Revenue by Replacement Part Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Automotive Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

Growth Generator: China Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2024

Regional Outlook: China

China Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook: Revenue by Replacement Part Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Automotive Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

Growth Generator: India Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2024

Regional Outlook: India

Indian Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook: Revenue by Replacement Part Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Automotive Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

Growth Generator: LATAM Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2024

Regional Outlook: LATAM

LATAM Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook: Revenue by Replacement Part Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Automotive Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

Growth Generator: GCC Automotive Aftermarket Outlook, 2024

Regional Outlook: GCC

GCC Aftermarket Dashboard

Aftermarket Outlook: Revenue by Replacement Part Type

VIO Ownership Pattern

VIO Model Mix

Automotive Aftermarket Opportunity Areas

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

