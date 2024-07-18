MCEC Global Training Summit 2024: Full Agenda and Key Speakers Announced

Washington, D.C., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) is excited to unveil the full agenda and list of key speakers for the Global Training Summit (GTS) 2024, taking place from July 29 to August 1, 2024, at the Westin Washington, DC Downtown Hotel. This year's theme, "Strong Foundation, Future Success," emphasizes the importance of foundational learning for military-connected children.

Event Highlights:

Opening Gala: Featuring Darrell K. Williams, President of Hampton University, celebrating the 20th anniversary of MCEC’s Student 2 Student (S2S) program.

Featuring Darrell K. Williams, President of Hampton University, celebrating the 20th anniversary of MCEC’s Student 2 Student (S2S) program. Tuesday, July 30: Full day of content with three master classes and 11 distinguished lecture sessions.

Full day of content with three master classes and 11 distinguished lecture sessions. Wednesday, July 31: Symposium on "Supporting Healthy Development and Relationships in Military Children," featuring keynote remarks and panel discussions.

Symposium on "Supporting Healthy Development and Relationships in Military Children," featuring keynote remarks and panel discussions. Awards and Recognition: Dr. Mary Keller Award for Distinguished Contributions to Science : Named after MCEC’s founding director, honoring significant contributions to military child education. This year’s recipient is Dr. Abigail Gewirtz, a child psychologist, expert on families under stress, and author of When the World Feels Like a Scary Place . Student 2 Student Team of the Year Award: Celebrating outstanding S2S teams, many of which travel to represent their schools and promote the S2S program at MCEC GTS. Military Child Champion Awards: Recognizing individuals and organizations dedicated to improving the lives of military children. Recipients of the inaugural Military Child Champion Awards are USAA (Corporate), Wounded Warrior Project (Partner), and General (Ret) Dennis and Mary Jo Reimer (Individual). Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Awards: Named for MCEC co-founder LTG (Ret) H.G. “Pete” Taylor, celebrating partnerships that enhance the educational experience for military children. The awards will be presented by SEAC Troy E. Black, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Call for the Arts Gallery: Featuring winning works of art by military-connected children from MCEC's annual art contest. Kyler, High School Spotlight winner, will perform "Combat Boots," the winning song he composed, during the Opening Gala.



Virtual Session:

For those unable to attend in person, a virtual session of select content will be available on August 1.

Full Agenda and Speakers:

For a detailed agenda and list of speakers, visit MCEC Global Training Summit.

Why Attend:

The MCEC GTS offers unparalleled opportunities for networking, professional development, and learning from leaders in the field of military child education. Reporters are invited to cover the event, explore stories of military-connected students, and engage with experts dedicated to this critical cause.

Media Inquiries:

Media representatives are welcomed at MCEC GTS. For press passes, interviews, or additional information, please contact Karen Kirk at Karen.Kirk@MilitaryChild.org or (254) 953-1923 ext. 1123.

About MCEC:

The Military Child Education Coalition is committed to ensuring quality educational opportunities for all military-connected children affected by mobility, family separation, and transition.