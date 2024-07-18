TDECU President & CEO Retires from U.S. Army Reserve

Houston, Texas, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDECU President and CEO Isaac Johnson has formally retired from his position as a two-star Major General in the U.S. Army Reserve. Johnson formally relinquished command of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) during an official Change of Command, Responsibility and Retirement ceremony held on Saturday, July 13, at Fort Liberty in North Carolina. This ceremony concluded his 38-year military career.

As a highly respected leader, Johnson made significant contributions to both the U.S. Army Reserve and TDECU. Under his guidance, the not-for-profit credit union experienced remarkable growth and success, and Johnson says he is looking forward to dedicating even more time to helping its Members succeed.

“As a young man, I joined the military with the goal of making enough money to buy a car, but it grew into a deep love of country, an appreciation of those who have come before me, and a love of the Military Profession of Arms,” Johnson said. “My new goal is to make TDECU one of the top 20 credit unions in the country and to help our Members realize their own financial dreams. We have a great many changes coming to our credit union, and I look forward to tackling this challenge.”

Johnson formerly served as the Brigadier Commanding General 351st Civil Affairs Command. During his more than 35-year military career Johnson served deployments in Kuwait, Afghanistan, Haiti, Djibouti, and South Korea. He has earned the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star and Defense Superior Service Medal.

As a civilian he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Mississippi State University in 1992. He went on to receive a Master of Business Administration from Jackson State University, a Juris Doctorate from Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law, and a Master of Strategic Studies at U.S. Army War College. He also completed an Executive Education program at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Johnson was named TDECU’s President and CEO in April 2021. TDECU is Houston’s largest credit union and has more than 387,000 members and $4.8 billion in assets.

TDECU Board Chair David Sikora said Johnson leads with excellence.

"Isaac Johnson's retirement from the U.S. Army Reserve is a momentous occasion for both him and our credit union," Sikora said. "His leadership and dedication have been instrumental in shaping TDECU's success. We profoundly appreciate his service to our country and look forward to continuing our journey together working in the financial services market."

