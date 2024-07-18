Global Agriculture Packaging Market Size To Worth USD 13.02 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.48%

New York, United States, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agriculture Packaging Market Size is to Grow from USD 7.64 Billion in 2023 to USD 13.02 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.48% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/5134

The process of containing, guarding against, and preserving agricultural products for their sale, distribution, and storage is known as agricultural packing. Agriculture packaging encompasses the preparation, assessment, and production of packaging, particularly for agricultural products. It stands for a well-coordinated system that ensures the agricultural products are prepared for safe storage, are moved, and are managed logistically up until their eventual distribution and usage. Due to supply chains being under more pressure to maximize production by reducing food waste, farmed packaging is becoming more and more popular. The vital protection provided by agricultural packaging aids in preventing moisture, poisons, impurities, and microbes from entering the contents. Furthermore, the necessity for appropriate and sustainable farm packaging solutions is driven by the growing worldwide population and the notable increase in food demand. Agricultural products need to be packaged carefully to ensure their quality, safety, and shelf life are maintained and that they reach consumers in top condition. Furthermore, people now prefer to purchase online and require greater safety for their products, which could fuel the rise of the global market over the projected period. The prevalence of pest infestations is rising, which is driving up demand for hazardous crop protection agents like insecticides and fertilizers. They therefore require improved packing to reduce danger during handling, storing, and transportation. However, the main factors impeding the expansion of the worldwide agricultural packaging industry are variations in the cost of raw materials and the conversion of outdated and rejected packaging materials.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the " Global Agriculture Packaging Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Pouches & Bags, Drums, Bottles & Cans, and Others), By Material (Plastic, Metal, Paper and Paperboard, Composite Materials, and Others), By Application (Fertilizers, Pesticides, Seeds, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/5134

The pouches & bags segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global agriculture packaging market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the global agriculture packaging market is divided into pouches & bags, drums, bottles & cans, and others. Among these, the pouches & bags segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global agriculture packaging market during the projected timeframe. Pouches and bags are important components of agricultural packaging due to they offer a wide range of agricultural products with safe, pleasant, and adaptable packing solutions. They ensure the security and promotion of agricultural products along the whole supply chain by providing a unique service that can accommodate a range of product sizes and packaging requirements. Consequently, driving the segment's expansion in the worldwide market.

The plastic segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global agriculture packaging market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the material, the global agriculture packaging market is divided into plastic, metal, paper and paperboard, composite materials, and others. Among these, the plastic segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global agriculture packaging market during the projected timeframe. The segment's growth is attributes that comprise affordability, durability, and lightweight. Plastics' volatile accessibility to vapor, light, gas, and low molecular weight compounds, together with their increased danger of chemicals migrating into food products, are their primary advantages. Although plastics are produced using non-renewable energy sources, plastic packaging might be recycled and made from reusable materials. Applications involving food contact should be avoided as much as possible, especially when dealing with organic food.

The fertilizers segment is predicted for the largest revenue share in the global agriculture packaging market during the estimated period.

Based on the application, the global agriculture packaging market is divided into fertilizers, pesticides, seeds, and others. Among these, the fertilizers segment is predicted for the largest revenue share in the global agriculture packaging market during the estimated period. Fertilizers are sensitive to air exposure, heat, and moisture. To limit the quality and effectiveness of the product, fertilizer packaging materials must offer effective defenses against these elements. Packaging should provide barrier qualities to prevent nutritional loss or degradation, reduce exposure to light and oxygen, and prevent moisture intrusion.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/5134

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global agriculture packaging market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global agriculture packaging market over the forecast period. Due to the growing agriculture sector. China and India, two of the world's largest producers of agricultural products, are located in this region. They produce a wide variety of agricultural products, such as grains, dairy, meat, fruits, and vegetables. The need for effective packaging solutions to ensure the quality and protection of agricultural products is being driven by the growing middle class and population in nations such as China and India.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global agriculture packaging market during the projected timeframe. The regions strong transportation networks, advanced storage facilities, and cutting-edge packaging technology all support the agriculture sector. This infrastructure facilitates the movement of agricultural products from farms to markets, which raises the need for durable and efficient packaging solutions.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Agriculture Packaging Market include TIPA Ltd, SmartSolve Industries, Ozsoy Plastik, Ultra-Green Sustainable Packaging, Hosgor Plastik, Eurocell S.r.l, Tetra Pak International S.A., Kruger Inc, Amcor PLC, Mondi, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa, DS Smith, and Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/5134

Recent Developments

In May 2023, new circular packaging material Tambrite Aqua+ enhanced recyclability after use and minimizes the demand for plastics derived from fossil fuels when used for frozen and chilled food packaging.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Agriculture Packaging Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Agriculture Packaging Market, By Product

Pouches & Bags

Drums

Bottles & Can

Others

Global Agriculture Packaging Market, By Material

Plastic

Metal

Paper and Paperboard

Composite Materials

Others

Global Agriculture Packaging Market, By Application

Fertilizers

Pesticides

Seeds

Others

Global Agriculture Packaging Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Blood Meal Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Source (Porcine Blood, Poultry Blood, and Ruminant Blood), By Application (Poultry Feed, Porcine Feed, Ruminant Feed, and Aquafeed), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Soil Treatment Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Physical Treatment, Biological Treatment, and Thermal Treatment), By Type (Organic Amendments, pH Adjusters, and Soil Protection), By Application (Soil Protection, Weed Control, Pest Control, and Soil Fertility), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Agrochemicals Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Pesticides and Fertilizers), By Crop Type (Food Grains, Cash Crops, Plantation Crops, and Horticulture Crops), By Pesticide Type (Fungicides, Herbicides, Insecticides, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Trace Minerals in Feed Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Iron, Zinc, Manganese, Copper, Cobalt, and Chromium), By Livestock (Swine, Ruminants, Poultry, and Aquaculture), By Chelate Type (Amino Acids, Proteinates, and Polysaccharides), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter