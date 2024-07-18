This Can’t-Miss New Parenting Book is Designed Specifically for Raising Black Kids and Healing Intergenerational Trauma

Charleston, SC, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A practical new parenting book designed specifically for raising Black sons hits shelves this summer. This much-needed volume offers an empathetic, personal touch to the challenge parents face of breaking intergenerational cycles of trauma. Salvaging America’s Black Youth is authored by St. Louis-based father of three, Richard J. Fitts. A U.S. military veteran, Fitts has always had a strong understanding of leadership. His background in management, finances, and auto work have also made him into a problem solver with a knack for troubleshooting challenging situations. Parenting, though, had a serious learning curve.

Having faced his own challenges raising children, their relationships with society, and even seeing a child face potential incarceration, Fitts has grappled with many of the fears and questions parents face. Drawing on these experiences, Fitts addresses topics such as helping kids who are struggling with their grades, building integrity, finding appropriate discipline approaches, and instilling a respect for authority.

The book acts as a public service announcement for parents, shining a light on the psychology of young Black men. For parents who need preparation, strategies, and hope for the future, this book is an important addition to your home shelf.

Salvaging America’s Black Youth is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms.

About the Author:

Richard J. Fitts is a veteran of the United States military—and a veteran parent. He holds bachelor’s degrees in business and philosophy and a master’s in business management. Fitts was elected to Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities at Maryville College, as well as president of the Black Student Union. As a father of three, he is intimately familiar with the questions and challenges parents face. He currently resides in St. Louis.

