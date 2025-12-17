Genevieve's Cup Adventure: Discovering Momma's Love for Cups

Charleston, SC, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a delightful exploration of childhood wonder, Girls LOVE Cups! introduces readers to Genevieve, an observant little girl who quickly realizes just how much her Momma adores cups. As they embark on their daily adventures, Genevieve notices her mother carrying a beautiful cup, sparking her curiosity about this charming obsession. With each passing day, the number of cups grows, leading Genevieve to wonder how they will all fit in the car. This lighthearted tale captures the essence of a mother-daughter bond while humorously addressing America’s cup craze.



As Genevieve watches her mom find a place for each cup, she begins to understand the joy they bring. The story unfolds with whimsical illustrations that bring to life the vibrant world of cups, showcasing everything from colorful tumblers to elegant mugs. Readers will find themselves giggling as Genevieve’s dad steps in when the cup collection becomes too much to handle, reminding us all of the importance of balance.



Key themes in Girls LOVE Cups! include:

- The joy of family bonding through shared interests

- The humorous side of collecting

- The relatable experience of childhood curiosity

- The celebration of individuality and personal tastes

- The lighthearted exploration of America’s cup obsession



Briana Nielsen structures the narrative with a playful tone, inviting readers to join Genevieve on her journey of discovery. “Every cup tells a story, and I wanted to capture that magic,” Nielsen shares. As Genevieve receives a special cup of her own, readers are left wondering how her newfound love for cups will unfold.

Nielsen is actively seeking partnerships with leading cup brands to create bundled gift sets featuring her book alongside their products. She is also open to collaborations with major retailers and suppliers to expand reach and offer customers a unique, value-driven package.



Girls LOVE Cups! is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.



Instagram: @girlslovecups

About the Author: Briana Nielsen is a realtor, registered yoga instructor, and mother of two, who loves God and her family. With a background in human resources, she served as the director of human resources for REMETRONIX and was named one of Stuart Magazine’s “40 under 40: Rising Stars of the Treasure Coast” before transitioning into the field of real estate. When not writing, she enjoys spending time in nature, exercising, the magic of sunrises, and baking. Girls LOVE Cups! is her first book.

