Evolution to acquire Galaxy Gaming, a leading independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology

LAS VEGAS, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution AB (publ)’s wholly owned subsidiary, Evolution Malta Holding Limited, (“Evolution”) has entered into an agreement to acquire Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (“Galaxy Gaming”) (OTC:GLXZ) for a total equity value of approximately $85 million (the “Transaction”), payable in cash.



Transaction highlights and strategic rationale

Galaxy Gaming, a leading developer and distributor of innovative casino table games and enhanced gaming technology solutions, continues to revolutionize the casino industry with its state-of-the-art products and exceptional service. With a diverse portfolio of cutting-edge games, Galaxy Gaming has established itself as a trusted partner to casinos worldwide.

The acquisition is in line with Evolution’s strategy of being the world’s top provider of casino games, supplying its customers with the best gaming content. With the acquisition of Galaxy Gaming, Evolution solidifies its presence in the US market and enhances its position as a leading licensor of proprietary tables games to the online gaming industry.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Galaxy Gaming, which represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide unparalleled gaming experiences to our customers. Galaxy Gaming’s exceptional products and technology complement our existing portfolio and strengthen our strategic position.” – Martin Carlesund, CEO Evolution AB (publ)

“Evolution intends to retain the management and employees and also plans to operate Galaxy Gaming as a separate and independent business unit,” added Carlesund

“We believe this transaction represents the opportunity to unite two world-class, customer-focused teams in a way that will benefit all stakeholders. It combines Galaxy Gaming's thriving land-based business, driven by our industry-leading games and progressive technologies, with Evolution's global reach and innovative online gaming leadership. For years, our collaboration has successfully delivered popular games like 21+3® and Lucky Ladies® to millions of players in regulated iGaming markets globally. This acquisition by Evolution empowers Galaxy to sustain and maintain its independence while continuing to focus on growth and expanding its operations, leveraging Evolution's operational and financial strength to facilitate product sharing and drive cutting-edge omni-channel innovation.” – Matt Reback, President and CEO, Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming has provided guidance of $29.0 - $30.0 million in Net Revenue and $12.0 - $13.0 million in Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2024.

Consideration and financing

Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Evolution has agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Galaxy Gaming for $3.20 per share in cash, which represents a premium of 124% to Galaxy Gaming’s closing share price on July 17, 2024, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Transaction. The Transaction values Galaxy Gaming at a total equity value of approximately $85 million, and approximately $124 million including net debt. The consideration will be financed with cash on hand.

Conditions and time plan for the acquisition

The Transaction has been approved by the board of directors of Galaxy Gaming. Galaxy Gaming board members holding approximately 14% of Galaxy Gaming’s common stock have entered into support agreements to vote their shares in favor of the Transaction.

The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including Galaxy Gaming stockholder approval and certain required gaming regulatory approvals. The parties currently expect the closing to occur in mid-2025, subject to satisfaction of those closing conditions.

Advisors

Evolution has engaged J.P. Morgan SE as exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor in connection with the Transaction. Galaxy Gaming has engaged Macquarie Capital as exclusive financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP as legal advisor in connection with the Transaction.

For Evolution

Jacob Kaplan, CFO, ir@evolution.com

For Galaxy Gaming

Investor inquiries: Steve Kopjo, CFO, investors@galaxygaming.com

This press release contains inside information that Evolution AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to EU’s Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 22:30 CEST on 18 July 2024.

About Evolution

Evolution AB (publ) (“Evolution”) develops, produces, markets and licenses fully-integrated B2B Live Casino solutions to gaming operators. Since its inception in 2006, Evolution has developed into a leading B2B provider with 800+ operators among its customers. The group currently employs 20,500+ people in studios across Europe and in North America. The parent company is based in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker EVO. Visit www.evolution.com for more information.

Evolution is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority under license MGA/B2B/187/2010. Evolution is also licensed and regulated in many other jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Romania, South Africa.

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy Gaming has 131 licenses worldwide, including licenses in 28 U.S. states.

