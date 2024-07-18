Camfil Canada Announces Mobile Exhibit Tour with Cutting-Edge Air Filtration Technology for Healthcare

Toronto, Canada, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camfil Canada’s team of air filtration specialists is excited to announce the launch of its innovative Mobile Exhibit, a state-of-the-art mobile display unit designed to showcase the latest advancements in air filtration technology specifically tailored for the healthcare industry. The traveling exhibit aims to educate healthcare professionals on the importance of clean air and demonstrate the advanced solutions available to meet unique needs of hospitals and healthcare facilities

Highlighting Advanced Filtration Solutions

The Mobile Exhibit is equipped with interactive displays and demonstrations of Camfil’s leading air filtration products. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore advanced HEPA filters, air purifiers, and other cutting-edge technologies that ensure the highest air quality in healthcare environments. The exhibit underscores Camfil’s commitment to innovation, quality, and the health and safety of patients and healthcare workers.

Educational Opportunities and Expert Insights

Camfil’s Mobile Exhibit is more than just a showcase; it’s an educational experience. Healthcare professionals can engage with Camfil’s air quality experts to learn about the latest research, regulations, and best practices in air filtration. The exhibit provides valuable insights into how Camfil’s solutions can help reduce airborne contaminants, improve indoor air quality, and support infection control protocols in healthcare settings.

On the Road Across Canada

The Mobile Exhibit is set to travel across Canada, making stops at major cities and healthcare institutions. Each stop will offer tailored presentations and demonstrations to address the specific air quality challenges faced by healthcare facilities in that region. This initiative reflects Camfil’s dedication to supporting the healthcare industry with localized, accessible, and practical solutions.

Join Us on Our Journey

Camfil invites healthcare professionals, facility managers, and other stakeholders to visit the Mobile Exhibit and discover how advanced air filtration can make a significant difference in healthcare environments. Keep an eye on our schedule to find out when the Mobile Exhibit will be in your area.

For more information about the Mobile Exhibit and to view the tour schedule, please visit Camfil Canada Mobile Exhibit Page.

About Camfil Canada

Camfil Canada is a leading provider of clean air solutions, with a mission to protect people, processes, and the environment by delivering sustainable best-in-class air filtration products and services. With decades of experience and a commitment to innovation, Camfil Canada continues to set the standard in air quality management.





Media Contact:

Phillip Ilijevski

Camfil Canada Inc.

T: 437-929-1161



Attachment