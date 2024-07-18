Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2024 Six-Month Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, OHIO, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2024.



2024 Six-Month Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis):

Net income was $8.3 million, compared to $10.0 million

Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (1) was $9.7 million, compared to $13.3 million

was $9.7 million, compared to $13.3 million Earnings were $1.03 per diluted share, compared to $1.23 per diluted share

Net interest income after the provision for credit losses was $30.1 million, compared to $32.5 million

Noninterest income increased 8.7% to $3.6 million, compared to $3.3 million

Total loans increased 6.3% to a record $1.50 billion, compared to $1.41 billion

Total deposits increased 2.6% to a record $1.47 billion, compared to $1.43 billion



Return on average assets annualized was 0.91%, compared to 1.16%

Return on average equity annualized was 8.16%, compared to 9.64%

Return on average tangible common equity (1) was 10.30%, compared to 11.92%

was 10.30%, compared to 11.92% Asset quality remains at historically low levels with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.87%, compared to 0.74%

Allowance for credit losses was 1.46% of total loans, compared to 1.46%

Equity to assets remained strong at 11.31%, compared to 11.26%

Book value increased 5.1% to $25.63 from $24.38 per share

Tangible book value(1) increased 7.1% to $20.37 from $19.02 per share

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”

Ronald L. Zimmerly, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Throughout our Central, Western and Northeast Ohio markets, Middlefield’s team members are dedicated to providing leading community-oriented financial services to our customers. This long-standing commitment supports the financial success of our local communities, which is especially important as uncertainty about FOMC monetary policies and economic conditions has increased. Despite these macro trends, we remain focused on supporting our communities, managing expenses, and maintaining a strong balance sheet. I am pleased with the progress we are making as total loans at June 30, 2024, increased 6.3% year-over-year to a record $1.50 billion, year-to-date noninterest expense is in line with the prior year period, and we remain extremely ‘well-capitalized’ under applicable banking requirements.”

“We also continue to pursue our multi-year strategic growth goals, which are focused on increasing revenue opportunities, improving our customer experience, and advancing operational performance to create lasting value for our shareholders. For the 2024 second quarter, noninterest income increased 10.6% over the same period a year ago, and total deposits were up 2.6% over the past year to a record $1.47 billion, as we successfully diversify our revenue and increase our market share. In addition, our tangible book value(1) has grown 7.1% to $20.37 per share, reflecting stable profitability, limited accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) impacts, and asset quality in line with historical performance. While we expect the near-term banking environment to remain challenging, we continue to focus on supporting our communities, strategically allocating capital, maintaining disciplined underwriting standards, and prudently managing expenses,” concluded Mr. Zimmerly. (1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Income Statement

Net interest income for the 2024 first half decreased $3.8 million to $30.1 million, compared to $33.9 million for the same period last year. The net interest margin for the 2024 first half was 3.53%, compared to 4.23% last year.

For the 2024 first half, noninterest income increased $0.3 million to $3.6 million, compared to $3.3 million for the same period in 2023.

Noninterest expense for the 2024 first half was $23.9 million, compared to $23.8 million for the 2023 first half.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024, was $8.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to $10.0 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

For the 2024 first half, pre-tax, pre-provision net income was $9.7 million, compared to $13.3 million last year. (See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.)

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2024, increased 4.4% to $1.83 billion, compared to $1.75 billion at June 30, 2023. Total loans at June 30, 2024, were $1.50 billion, compared to $1.41 billion at June 30, 2023. The 6.3% year-over-year increase in total loans was primarily due to higher commercial and industrial, residential real estate, and multifamily loans.

Total liabilities at June 30, 2024, increased 4.3% to $1.62 billion, compared to $1.55 billion at June 30, 2023. Total deposits at June 30, 2024, were $1.47 billion, compared to $1.43 billion at June 30, 2023. The 2.6% year-over-year increase in deposits was primarily due to growth in money market and time deposits, partially offset by declines in noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand and savings accounts. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits were 26.3% of total deposits at June 30, 2024, compared to 30.8% at June 30, 2023. At June 30, 2024, the Company had brokered deposits of $90.4 million, compared to $90.3 million at June 30, 2023.

The investment securities available for sale portfolio was $166.4 million at June 30, 2024, compared with $167.2 million at June 30, 2023.

Michael Ranttila, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “Asset quality remains stable. We have achieved four consecutive quarters with net quarter-to-date recoveries, and nonperforming assets to total assets at June 30, 2024, were 0.87%, compared to 0.74% at June 30, 2023. The slight uptick in nonperforming assets to total assets was due primarily to two relationships in the freight and industrial segments that moved to nonaccrual in the second quarter. We believe these relationships do not indicate a trend in the markets we serve, our portfolio, or underwriting standards. Despite this increase, we remain well reserved for potential credit losses with an allowance for credit losses to total loans of 1.46% at June 30, 2024, which was in line with the same period a year ago, and up slightly from the quarter ended March 31, 2024.”

Mr. Ranttila continued, “We also remain focused on identifying opportunities to improve our cost of funds, pay down higher-cost capital, and grow core deposits to support loan demand. Year-to-date, total deposits increased 3.0%, while our Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances decreased by 23.3%. At June 30, 2024, additional borrowing capacity at the FHLB was $440.3 million, with the potential to acquire additional brokered deposits of approximately $187.8 million. The combination of high levels of potentially liquid assets, cash flows from operations, and additional borrowing capacity provides us with excellent liquidity levels to support our long-term growth strategies and our legacy of returning excess capital to shareholders.”

Middlefield's CRE portfolio included the following categories at June 30, 2024:

Balance Percent of Percent of CRE Category (in thousands) CRE Portfolio Loan Portfolio Multi-Family $ 86,951 13.3 % 5.8 % Office Space 76,341 11.6 % 5.1 % Shopping Plazas 70,556 10.9 % 4.7 % Self-Storage 55,267 8.4 % 3.7 % Hospitality 39,540 6.0 % 2.6 % Senior Living 28,911 4.4 % 1.9 % Other 297,842 45.4 % 19.9 % Total CRE $ 655,408 100.0 % 43.7 %



Stockholders' Equity and Dividends

At June 30, 2024, stockholders' equity was $206.8 million compared to $197.2 million at June 30, 2023. The 4.8% year-over-year increase in stockholders' equity was primarily due to higher retained earnings and an improvement in the unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment portfolio, partially offset by stock acquired under the Company's stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders' equity at June 30, 2024, was $25.63 compared to $24.38 at June 30, 2023.

At June 30, 2024, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $164.3 million, compared to $153.9 million at June 30, 2023. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders' equity(1) was $20.37 at June 30, 2024, compared to $19.02 at June 30, 2023. (1)See non-GAAP reconciliation under the section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

For the 2024 first half, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.40 per share, totaling $3.2 million.

For the 2024 first half, the Company repurchased 43,858 shares of its common stock, at an average price of $24.00 per share. There were no repurchases during the second quarter of 2024.

At June 30, 2024, the Company's equity-to-assets ratio was 11.31%, compared to 11.26% at June 30, 2023.

Asset Quality

For the 2024 first half, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $49,000 versus a provision for credit losses of $1.3 million for the same period last year.

Net recoveries were $97,000, or (0.01%) of average loans, annualized, during the first half of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $103,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, at June 30, 2023.

Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2024, were $16.0 million, compared to $7.1 million at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2024, were $16.0 million, compared to $12.9 million at June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2024, stood at $21.8 million, or 1.46% of total loans, compared to $20.6 million, or 1.46% of total loans at June 30, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses was mainly due to changes in projected loss drivers, prepayment assumptions, and curtailment expectations over the reasonable and supportable forecast period as well as an overall increase in total loans.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the Bank holding Company of The Middlefield Banking Company, with total assets of $1.83 billion at June 30, 2024. The Bank operates 21 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank .

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.'s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.'s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the following Consolidated Financial Highlights tables below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are several important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.'s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.'s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Balance Sheets (period end) 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 50,496 $ 44,816 $ 56,397 $ 56,228 $ 49,422 Federal funds sold 1,762 1,438 4,439 9,274 9,654 Cash and cash equivalents 52,258 46,254 60,836 65,502 59,076 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 166,424 167,890 170,779 159,414 167,209 Other investments 881 907 955 958 711 Loans held for sale - - - 632 171 Loans: Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 182,809 178,543 183,545 185,593 187,919 Non-owner occupied 385,648 398,845 401,580 382,676 385,846 Multifamily 86,951 81,691 82,506 82,578 58,579 Residential real estate 337,121 331,480 328,854 321,331 312,196 Commercial and industrial 234,702 227,433 221,508 214,334 209,349 Home equity lines of credit 131,047 129,287 127,818 127,494 126,894 Construction and other 132,530 135,716 125,105 127,106 118,851 Consumer installment 6,896 7,131 7,214 7,481 9,801 Total loans 1,497,704 1,490,126 1,478,130 1,448,593 1,409,435 Less allowance for credit losses 21,795 21,069 21,693 20,986 20,591 Net loans 1,475,909 1,469,057 1,456,437 1,427,607 1,388,844 Premises and equipment, net 20,744 21,035 21,339 21,708 21,629 Goodwill 36,356 36,356 36,356 36,197 36,197 Core deposit intangibles 6,126 6,384 6,642 6,906 7,171 Bank-owned life insurance 34,802 34,575 34,349 34,153 34,235 Other real estate owned - - - 5,792 5,792 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 34,686 34,210 35,190 34,551 30,472 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,828,186 $ 1,816,668 $ 1,822,883 $ 1,793,420 $ 1,751,507





June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 387,024 $ 390,185 $ 401,384 $ 424,055 $ 441,102 Interest-bearing demand 206,542 209,015 205,582 243,973 229,633 Money market 355,630 318,823 274,682 275,766 241,537 Savings 192,472 196,721 210,639 216,453 231,508 Time 327,876 332,165 334,315 296,732 287,861 Total deposits 1,469,544 1,446,909 1,426,602 1,456,979 1,431,641 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 125,000 137,000 163,000 118,000 100,000 Other borrowings 11,762 11,812 11,862 11,912 11,961 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 15,092 15,372 15,738 12,780 10,678 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,621,398 1,611,093 1,617,202 1,599,671 1,554,280 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized, 9,946,454 shares issued, 8,067,144 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024 161,823 161,823 161,388 161,312 161,211 Retained earnings 105,342 102,791 100,237 98,717 96,500 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,468 ) (18,130 ) (16,090 ) (26,426 ) (20,630 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 1,879,310 shares as of June 30, 2024 (40,909 ) (40,909 ) (39,854 ) (39,854 ) (39,854 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 206,788 205,575 205,681 193,749 197,227 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,828,186 $ 1,816,668 $ 1,822,883 $ 1,793,420 $ 1,751,507





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Statements of Income 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 23,422 $ 22,395 $ 22,027 $ 20,899 $ 20,762 $ 45,817 $ 39,037 Interest-earning deposits in other institutions 386 437 370 300 369 823 620 Federal funds sold 122 152 94 266 158 274 411 Investment securities: Taxable interest 505 467 479 477 479 972 937 Tax-exempt interest 966 972 976 980 978 1,938 1,958 Dividends on stock 198 189 144 148 91 387 179 Total interest and dividend income 25,599 24,612 24,090 23,070 22,837 50,211 43,142 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 8,423 7,466 6,522 5,632 3,851 15,889 6,841 Short-term borrowings 1,920 1,993 2,013 1,258 1,462 3,913 2,114 Other borrowings 173 184 179 213 170 357 326 Total interest expense 10,516 9,643 8,714 7,103 5,483 20,159 9,281 NET INTEREST INCOME 15,083 14,969 15,376 15,967 17,354 30,052 33,861 Provision (Recovery of) for credit losses 87 (136 ) 554 1,127 814 (49 ) 1,321 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (RECOVERY OF) FOR CREDIT LOSSES 14,996 15,105 14,822 14,840 16,540 30,101 32,540 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 971 909 997 954 940 1,880 1,926 (Loss) gain on equity securities (27 ) (52 ) (4 ) 48 (67 ) (79 ) (205 ) (Loss) gain on other real estate owned - - (172 ) - - - 2 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 227 227 196 207 220 454 420 Gain on sale of loans 69 10 23 45 6 79 29 Revenue from investment services 269 204 193 190 174 473 359 Gross rental income - 67 132 110 77 67 179 Other income 251 431 237 263 242 682 560 Total noninterest income 1,760 1,796 1,602 1,817 1,592 3,556 3,270 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 6,111 6,333 6,646 5,994 6,019 12,444 11,871 Occupancy expense 601 552 512 699 659 1,153 1,355 Equipment expense 261 240 273 297 354 501 672 Data processing costs 1,168 1,249 1,348 1,209 1,137 2,417 2,207 Ohio state franchise tax 397 397 397 398 398 794 783 Federal deposit insurance expense 256 251 285 207 249 507 369 Professional fees 557 558 660 545 550 1,115 1,088 Advertising expense 508 419 162 414 415 927 901 Software amortization expense 21 22 22 24 23 43 49 Core deposit intangible amortization 258 258 264 265 265 516 529 Gross other real estate owned expenses - 99 120 195 63 99 195 Merger-related costs - - - 22 206 - 449 Other expense 1,764 1,587 1,483 1,849 1,716 3,351 3,378 Total noninterest expense 11,902 11,965 12,172 12,118 12,054 23,867 23,846 Income before income taxes 4,854 4,936 4,252 4,539 6,078 9,790 11,964 Income taxes 690 769 709 703 986 1,459 1,975 NET INCOME $ 4,164 $ 4,167 $ 3,543 $ 3,836 $ 5,092 $ 8,331 $ 9,989 PTPP (1) $ 4,941 $ 4,800 $ 4,806 $ 5,666 $ 6,892 $ 9,741 $ 13,285





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Per common share data Net income per common share - basic $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.44 $ 0.47 $ 0.63 $ 1.04 $ 1.23 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.51 $ 0.44 $ 0.47 $ 0.63 $ 1.03 $ 1.23 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.25 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.40 $ 0.40 Book value per share (period end) $ 25.63 $ 25.48 $ 25.41 $ 23.94 $ 24.38 $ 25.63 $ 24.38 Tangible book value per share (period end) (1) (2) $ 20.37 $ 20.18 $ 20.10 $ 18.62 $ 19.02 $ 20.37 $ 19.02 Dividends declared $ 1,613 $ 1,613 $ 2,023 $ 1,619 $ 1,616 $ 3,226 $ 3,223 Dividend yield 3.34 % 3.37 % 3.06 % 3.12 % 2.99 % 3.34 % 3.01 % Dividend payout ratio 38.74 % 38.71 % 57.10 % 42.21 % 31.74 % 38.72 % 32.27 % Average shares outstanding - basic 8,067,144 8,091,203 8,093,478 8,092,494 8,088,793 8,079,174 8,113,645 Average shares outstanding - diluted 8,072,499 8,096,317 8,116,261 8,101,306 8,101,984 8,084,529 8,126,836 Period ending shares outstanding 8,067,144 8,067,144 8,095,252 8,092,576 8,088,793 8,067,144 8,088,793 Selected ratios Return on average assets (Annualized) 0.91 % 0.92 % 0.78 % 0.86 % 1.17 % 0.91 % 1.16 % Return on average equity (Annualized) 8.15 % 8.16 % 7.13 % 7.73 % 10.41 % 8.16 % 9.64 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) (3) 10.29 % 10.30 % 9.11 % 9.91 % 13.12 % 10.30 % 11.92 % Efficiency (4) 67.97 % 68.68 % 68.99 % 65.65 % 61.27 % 68.32 % 62.73 % Equity to assets at period end 11.31 % 11.32 % 11.28 % 10.80 % 11.26 % 11.31 % 11.26 % Noninterest expense to average assets 0.64 % 0.66 % 0.68 % 0.68 % 0.69 % 1.30 % 1.38 %





(1) See section “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for the reconciliation of GAAP performance measures to non-GAAP measures. (2) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding. (3) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity. (4) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income.





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Yields 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) 6.27 % 6.11 % 6.01 % 5.82 % 5.96 % 6.19 % 5.71 % Investment securities (1) (2) 3.59 % 3.52 % 3.52 % 3.51 % 3.54 % 3.56 % 3.55 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks 4.59 % 4.88 % 3.71 % 4.13 % 3.98 % 4.74 % 3.71 % Total interest-earning assets 5.92 % 5.77 % 5.64 % 5.49 % 5.60 % 5.85 % 5.37 % Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits 1.93 % 1.86 % 1.67 % 1.51 % 1.11 % 1.90 % 0.99 % Money market deposits 3.95 % 3.81 % 3.58 % 2.94 % 2.21 % 3.88 % 1.89 % Savings deposits 0.64 % 0.58 % 0.59 % 0.58 % 0.73 % 0.61 % 0.89 % Certificates of deposit 4.57 % 4.06 % 3.68 % 3.27 % 2.35 % 4.32 % 2.04 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3.15 % 2.88 % 2.56 % 2.16 % 1.60 % 3.02 % 1.44 % Non-Deposit Funding: Borrowings 5.60 % 5.61 % 5.57 % 5.66 % 5.26 % 5.60 % 5.10 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.45 % 3.23 % 2.96 % 2.48 % 2.02 % 3.34 % 1.78 % Cost of deposits 2.30 % 2.08 % 1.81 % 1.53 % 1.09 % 2.19 % 0.97 % Cost of funds 2.61 % 2.42 % 2.18 % 1.80 % 1.43 % 2.52 % 1.23 % Net interest margin (3) 3.51 % 3.54 % 3.63 % 3.82 % 4.27 % 3.53 % 4.23 %





(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%. (2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Asset quality data 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) Nonperforming loans $ 15,961 $ 10,831 $ 10,877 $ 7,717 $ 7,116 Other real estate owned - - - 5,792 5,792 Nonperforming assets $ 15,961 $ 10,831 $ 10,877 $ 13,509 $ 12,908 Allowance for credit losses $ 21,795 $ 21,069 $ 21,693 $ 20,986 $ 20,591 Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.46 % 1.41 % 1.47 % 1.45 % 1.46 % Net charge-offs (recoveries): Quarter-to-date $ (29 ) $ (68 ) $ (117 ) $ (16 ) $ 111 Year-to-date (97 ) (68 ) (31 ) 87 103 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized: Quarter-to-date (0.01 %) (0.02 %) (0.03 %) 0.00 % 0.03 % Year-to-date (0.01 %) (0.02 %) 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Nonperforming loans/total loans 1.07 % 0.73 % 0.74 % 0.53 % 0.50 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 136.55 % 194.52 % 199.44 % 271.95 % 289.36 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.87 % 0.60 % 0.60 % 0.75 % 0.74 %





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Stockholders' equity $ 206,788 $ 205,575 $ 205,681 $ 193,749 $ 197,227 Less goodwill and other intangibles 42,482 42,740 42,998 43,103 43,368 Tangible common equity $ 164,306 $ 162,835 $ 162,683 $ 150,646 $ 153,859 Shares outstanding 8,067,144 8,067,144 8,095,252 8,092,576 8,088,793 Tangible book value per share $ 20.37 $ 20.18 $ 20.10 $ 18.62 $ 19.02





Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Average stockholders' equity $ 205,379 $ 205,342 $ 197,208 $ 196,795 $ 196,183 $ 205,330 $ 195,826 Less average goodwill and other intangibles 42,607 42,654 42,972 43,232 40,522 42,609 39,911 Average tangible common equity $ 162,772 $ 162,688 $ 154,236 $ 153,563 $ 155,661 $ 162,721 $ 155,915 Net income $ 4,164 $ 4,167 $ 3,543 $ 3,836 $ 5,092 $ 8,331 $ 9,989 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 10.29 % 10.30 % 9.11 % 9.91 % 13.12 % 10.30 % 12.92 %





Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 4,164 $ 4,167 $ 3,543 $ 3,836 $ 5,092 $ 8,331 $ 9,989 Add income taxes 690 769 709 703 986 1,459 1,975 Add provision (recovery of) for credit losses 87 (136 ) 554 1,127 814 (49 ) 1,321 PTPP $ 4,941 $ 4,800 $ 4,806 $ 5,666 $ 6,892 $ 9,741 $ 13,285





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Average Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 1,503,440 $ 23,422 6.27 % $ 1,400,074 $ 20,762 5.96 % Investment securities (1) (2) 193,688 1,471 3.59 % 194,331 1,457 3.54 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3) 61,891 706 4.59 % 62,296 618 3.98 % Total interest-earning assets 1,759,019 25,599 5.92 % 1,656,701 22,837 5.60 % Noninterest-earning assets 84,495 88,679 Total assets $ 1,843,514 $ 1,745,380 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 209,965 $ 1,009 1.93 % $ 214,045 $ 595 1.11 % Money market deposits 337,937 3,320 3.95 % 234,497 1,294 2.21 % Savings deposits 192,577 305 0.64 % 263,587 478 0.73 % Certificates of deposit 333,542 3,789 4.57 % 252,785 1,484 2.35 % Short-term borrowings 138,656 1,920 5.57 % 112,349 1,462 5.22 % Other borrowings 11,791 173 5.90 % 11,992 170 5.69 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,224,468 10,516 3.45 % 1,089,255 5,483 2.02 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 396,626 450,835 Other liabilities 17,042 9,107 Stockholders' equity 205,379 196,183 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,843,514 $ 1,745,380 Net interest income $ 15,083 $ 17,354 Interest rate spread (4) 2.47 % 3.58 % Net interest margin (5) 3.51 % 4.27 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 143.66 % 152.09 %





(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $289 and $294 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.





For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, 2024 2024 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 1,503,440 $ 23,422 6.27 % $ 1,476,543 $ 22,395 6.11 % Investment securities (1) (2) 193,688 1,471 3.59 % 193,810 1,439 3.52 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3) 61,891 706 4.59 % 64,139 778 4.88 % Total interest-earning assets 1,759,019 25,599 5.92 % 1,734,492 24,612 5.77 % Noninterest-earning assets 84,495 88,192 Total assets $ 1,843,514 $ 1,822,684 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 209,965 $ 1,009 1.93 % $ 211,009 $ 978 1.86 % Money market deposits 337,937 3,320 3.95 % 298,479 2,827 3.81 % Savings deposits 192,577 305 0.64 % 201,080 290 0.58 % Certificates of deposit 333,542 3,789 4.57 % 333,871 3,371 4.06 % Short-term borrowings 138,656 1,920 5.57 % 144,357 1,993 5.55 % Other borrowings 11,791 173 5.90 % 11,840 184 6.25 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,224,468 10,516 3.45 % 1,200,636 9,643 3.23 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 396,626 400,209 Other liabilities 17,042 16,497 Stockholders' equity 205,379 205,342 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,843,514 $ 1,822,684 Net interest income $ 15,083 $ 14,969 Interest rate spread (4) 2.47 % 2.54 % Net interest margin (5) 3.51 % 3.54 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 143.66 % 144.46 %





(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $289 and $282 for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. (2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.





For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 1,489,992 $ 45,817 6.19 % $ 1,380,470 $ 39,037 5.71 % Investment securities (1) (2) 193,749 2,910 3.56 % 194,181 2,895 3.55 % Interest-earning deposits with other banks (3) 63,015 1,484 4.74 % 65,802 1,210 3.71 % Total interest-earning assets 1,746,756 50,211 5.85 % 1,640,453 43,142 5.37 % Noninterest-earning assets 86,343 89,508 Total assets $ 1,833,099 $ 1,729,961 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 210,487 $ 1,986 1.90 % $ 195,990 $ 960 0.99 % Money market deposits 318,208 6,147 3.88 % 221,452 2,077 1.89 % Savings deposits 196,828 594 0.61 % 289,318 1,281 0.89 % Certificates of deposit 333,706 7,162 4.32 % 249,468 2,523 2.04 % Short-term borrowings 141,507 3,913 5.56 % 84,404 2,114 5.05 % Other borrowings 11,815 357 6.08 % 12,015 326 5.47 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,212,551 20,159 3.34 % 1,052,647 9,281 1.78 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 398,417 471,242 Other liabilities 16,801 10,246 Stockholders' equity 205,330 195,826 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,833,099 $ 1,729,961 Net interest income $ 30,052 $ 33,861 Interest rate spread (4) 2.51 % 3.59 % Net interest margin (5) 3.53 % 4.23 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 144.06 % 155.84 %





(1) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $570 and $572 for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively. (2) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (3) Includes dividends received on restricted stock. (4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.



