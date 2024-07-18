Dave Issues Statement Regarding CFPB Proposal

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (“Dave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE), one of the nation’s leading neobanks, today issued a statement regarding a proposal from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”):



“We are closely monitoring the recently proposed interpretive ruling from the CFPB around paycheck advance and earned wage access (“EWA”), a model which Dave was originally founded on, but transitioned away from beginning in 2022 due to a lack of certainty around the regulations,” said Jason Wilk, Founder and CEO of Dave. “Dave’s ExtraCash product is structured as a bank-originated overdraft with optional fees, which combats the excessive fees found at incumbent banks. As a result, we believe ExtraCash and our optional fees sit within the overdraft regulatory framework that is distinguished from EWA and paycheck advance products.”

About Dave

Dave (Nasdaq: DAVE) is a leading U.S. neobank and fintech pioneer serving millions of everyday Americans. Dave uses disruptive technologies to provide best-in-class banking services at a fraction of the price of incumbents. Dave partners with Evolve Bank & Trust, a FDIC member. For more information about the company, visit: www.dave.com . For investor information and updates, visit: investors.dave.com and follow @ davebanking on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “feels,” “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “remains,” “should,” “is to be,” or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotations of our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer relating to Dave’s future performance and growth, fiscal year 2024 guidance, projected financial results for future periods, plans for marketing spend and other statements about future events. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: the ability of Dave to compete in its highly competitive industry; the ability of Dave to keep pace with the rapid technological developments in its industry and the larger financial services industry; the ability of Dave to manage risks associated with providing ExtraCash advances; the ability of Dave to retain its current Members, acquire new Members and sell additional functionality and services to its Members; the ability of Dave to protect intellectual property and trade secrets; the ability of Dave to maintain the integrity of its confidential information and information systems or comply with applicable privacy and data security requirements and regulations; the ability of Dave to maintain or secure current and future key banking relationships and other third-party service providers; changes in applicable laws or regulations and extensive and evolving government regulations that impact operations and business; the ability to attract or maintain a qualified workforce; level of product service failures that could lead Dave Members to use competitors’ services; investigations, claims, disputes, enforcement actions, litigation and/or other regulatory or legal proceedings; the ability to maintain the listing of Dave Class A Common Stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market; the possibility that Dave may be adversely affected by other economic factors, including rising interest rates, and business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in Dave’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 5, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” filed with the SEC and other reports and documents Dave files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Dave undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

