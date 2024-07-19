Global 2D Materials Market Size To Worth USD 3.34 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 3.80%

New York, United States , July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 2D Materials Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 2.30 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.34 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

A 2D material is exceedingly thin and usually consists of a single or a few layers of atoms or molecules organized in a two-dimensional structure. The atomic-scale thickness of these materials gives rise to unique properties like optical transparency, high electrical conductivity, and exceptional mechanical strength. End-use industries like composites and coatings, energy storage devices, electronics, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and others are expected to use more 2D materials in the future. Furthermore, the expanding application of 2D materials in the healthcare industry and the increasing use of non-graphene 2D materials such as Mxene, TMDCs, hexagonal boron nitride, and others are the main factors propelling the global market. The market for 2D materials is being driven by rising renewable energy use, rising use of 2D materials in hydrogen fuel cells in electric vehicles, cost-cutting measures, environmentally friendly regulations, and government rules that prohibit pollution. Leveraging research and development expenditures expands the market for two-dimensional materials. Governments and large corporations are driving the expansion of the 2D market by sponsoring R&D projects to increase the variety of applications for 2D materials and to make them more affordable and scalable. However, regulations, tiny manufacturing processes, high production costs, and standardization all limit the expansion of the 2D materials market. Materials like carbon nanotubes and quantum dots, which have a competitive edge in the technology sector, limit the growth of the 2D materials market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 216 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global 2D Materials Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Materials Type (Graphene, Hexagonal Boron Nitride, Black Phosphorus, Germanene, Silicene, and Others), By End-User (Electronics, Energy Storage Devices, Composite & Coating, Biomedical Applications, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.”

The graphene segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the material type, the 2D materials market is classified into graphene, hexagonal boron nitride, black phosphorus, germanene, silicene, and others. Among these, the graphene segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. The graphene segment is the most researched and commercially available 2D material because of its remarkable mechanical endurance, electrical conductivity, and transparency. Among its uses are transistors, transparent electrodes, and composite materials. Transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDCs), such as molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) and tungsten disulfide (WS2), have the optical and electrical properties that make them ideal for use in photodetectors, LEDs, and transistors.

The composite & coating segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end-user, the 2D materials market is divided into electronics, energy storage devices, composite & coating, biomedical applications, and others. Among these, the composite & coating segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe. Major market shares in the 2D materials market are held by a variety of industries, including PPG Industries, Axalta Coating Systems, NanoXplore, and 2D Materials Pte Ltd. The composite & coating segment is expected to hold the top spot in the market for 2D materials, which suggests significant potential in industries like aerospace, automotive, and construction.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the 2D materials market over the forecast period.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the 2D materials market over the forecast period. Because of its robust R&D infrastructure, a wide range of industrial applications from electronics to healthcare, substantial investment and financing support, and innovation-friendly regulatory framework, North America is expected to dominate the global market for 2D materials.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the 2D materials market over the forecast period. Major investments in industries such as energy storage, composites, textiles, transportation, and others, made by growing economies such as China, Japan, India, and others, are driving the region. It is anticipated that the Asia Pacific market will expand as a result of the region's expanding semiconductor industry as well as the expanding manufacturing sector.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the 2D materials market include 2D-TECH, Graphenea, Haydale Graphene Industries, Versarien, ACS materials, Nitronix, Thomas-swan, Garmor, Shanghai Viff International Trade Co., Ltd, planarTECH LLC, 2D fab, and Other key companies.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, Leading graphene company NanoXplore Inc. announced that it had won the majority of the assets from silicon-graphene anode material producer XG Sciences Inc.

Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting And Research Firm

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the 2D materials market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global 2D Materials Market, By Materials Type

Graphene

Hexagonal Boron Nitride

Black Phosphorus

Germanene

Silicene

Others

Global 2D Materials Market, By End-User

Electronics

Energy Storage Devices

Composite & Coating

Biomedical Applications

Others

Global 2D Materials Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



