Half-yearly financial report 30 June 2024

POSITIVE HALF-YEAR PERFORMANCE IN TIMES OF ECONOMIC CHALLENGES

• Increase in net rental income by 2.1% to € 31.8M (€ 31.2M at 30 June 2023);

• Decrease of the net result from core activities per share of 3.1% to € 2.34 at 30 June 2024 (€ 2.42 at 30 June 2023);

• Increase of the fair value of the investment property portfolio (+4.8% compared to 31 December 2023);

• Increase in net asset value per share to € 81.00 (+3.8% vs. 2023: € 78.07);

• Slight decrease in EPRA occupancy rate of 1.3% to 94.8% for the entire portfolio (96.1% at 31 December 2023) due to some tenants in bankruptcy/liquidation;

• Healthy debt ratio of 29.4% at 30 June 2024 (29.6% at 31 December 2023);

• Outlook of net result from core activities maintained between € 4.80 - € 4.90 per share.

