Osteoporosis Market Drug Forecast and Analysis Research 2024: A $17.9 Billion Industry by 2033 - Focus on US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Osteoporosis: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Osteoporosis market through 2033.



Osteoporosis is defined as a systemic skeletal disease characterized by low bone mass and micro-architectural deterioration of bone tissue, predisposing a person to bone fragility and susceptibility to fracture. Common sites of fracture include the spine, hip, distal forearm, and proximal humerus. Such fractures are a major cause of morbidity in the general population and a patient's recovery can be slow, with many requiring full-time care.



Major drivers of growth in the osteoporosis market during the forecast period include the following :

The increased use of Evenity across the 7MM, which will be accelerated by growing physician familiarity and clinical experience following recent launch

The rising use of anabolic therapies, which are typically more expensive than anti-resorptive agents, in particular low-cost bisphosphonates

An increase in the number of people with osteoporosis, in line with the growth of the global aging population

Major barriers to growth in the osteoporosis market during the forecast period will include the following :

High cost of anabolic therapies and dual-action Evenity compared to affordable bisphosphonates, which have established long-term safety and efficacy profiles

Loss of patent protection and/or market exclusivity for some products during the forecast period, and the subsequent launches of biosimilars and generics; this includes the expected launch of denosumab biosimilars in 2025 and 2027 across the 7MM, which will take substantial market share from marketed Prolia/Pralia

Low patient compliance with many osteoporosis therapies due to adverse side effects, frequent administration leading to lifestyle disruption, the discomfort of regular subcutaneous or intravenous injections, as well as patients missing treatment appointments, especially due to other medical complications in older patients

Scope

Overview of osteoporosis, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized osteoporosis therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2023 to 2033.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the osteoporosis therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for osteoporosis treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global osteoporosis therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Osteoporosis: Executive Summary

1.1 The osteoporosis market will show steady growth during the forecast period, reaching sales of $17.9B in 2033

1.2 Biosimilars and generics are forecast to take substantial market share from originator drugs during the forecast period

1.3 Poor compliance presents a significant unmet need in the osteoporosis landscape

1.4 Improved long-term safety profiles are necessary for future pipeline osteoporosis therapies

1.5 Entera Bio's oral teriparatide is projected to enter the US market during the forecast period

1.6 What do physicians think?



2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related Reports



3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.2 Classification

3.3 Prognosis



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 7MM forecast methodology

4.5 Sources

4.6 Forecast assumptions and methods.

4.6.1 7MM

4.7 Forecast assumptions and methods: total prevalent cases of osteoporosis.

4.7.1 US

4.7.2 France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK

4.7.3 Japan

4.8 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of osteoporosis.

4.8.1 US

4.8.2 France

4.8.3 Germany

4.8.4 Italy, Spain, and UK

4.8.5 Japan

4.9 Forecast assumptions and methods: total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of primary osteoporosis and secondary osteoporosis.

4.9.1 7MM

4.10 Forecast assumptions and methods: total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of type 1 and type 2 osteoporosis.

4.10.1 7MM

4.11 Forecast assumptions and methods: total prevalent cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of osteoporosis secondary to glucocorticoid use

4.11.1 7MM

4.12 Forecast assumptions and methods: total prevalent cases of osteopenia.

4.12.1 US

4.12.2 France and Germany

4.12.3 Italy

4.12.4 Spain

4.12.5 UK

4.12.6 Japan

4.13 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of osteopenia.

4.13.1 7MM

4.14 Epidemiological forecast for osteoporosis (2023-33)

4.14.1 Total prevalent cases of osteoporosis

4.15 Age-specific total prevalent cases of osteoporosis

4.16 Sex-specific total prevalent cases of osteoporosis

4.17 Total prevalent cases of osteoporosis by primary and secondary osteoporosis

4.18 Total prevalent cases of primary osteoporosis by type

4.19 Total prevalent cases of osteoporosis secondary to glucocorticoid use

4.20 Diagnosed prevalent cases of osteoporosis.

4.21 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of osteoporosis

4.22 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of osteoporosis

4.23 Diagnosed prevalent cases of osteoporosis by primary and secondary osteoporosis.

4.24 Diagnosed prevalent cases of primary osteoporosis by type.

4.24.1 Diagnosed prevalent cases of osteoporosis secondary to glucocorticoid use.

4.25 Discussion

4.26 Epidemiological forecast insight

4.27 COVID-19 impact.

4.28 Limitations of the analysis

4.29 Strengths of the analysis



5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview

5.1.1 Diagnosis of osteoporosis

5.1.2 Treatment guidelines for osteoporosis

5.1.3 Treatment among osteoporosis subtypes

5.2 KOL insights on disease management



6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Improved diagnosis and treatment rates

7.3 Higher rates of compliance with osteoporosis treatment

7.4 Better safety profiles for long-term drug treatment



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.2 Focus on the development of biosimilars

8.3 Investigating the Wnt signaling pathway for future osteoporosis therapies

8.4 Clinical trials design

8.4.1 Improvements in patient representation in osteoporosis clinical trials

8.4.2 Novel biomarkers for osteoporosis assessment in clinical trials



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive assessment



11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends



12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global markets

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and barriers - global issues

12.2 US

12.2.1 Forecast

12.2.2 Key events

12.2.3 Drivers and barriers

12.3 5EU

12.3.1 Forecast

12.3.2 Key Events

12.3.3 Drivers and barriers

12.4 Japan

12.4.1 Forecast

12.4.2 Key events

12.4.3 Drivers and Barriers



13 Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Merck & Co Inc

Acceleron Pharma Inc

Bayer AG

Gilead Sciences Inc

Galapagos NV

AbbVie Inc

Sanofi

Bristol Myers Squibb

Amgen Inc

Eli Lilly and Co

Novartis International AG

Roche Holding AG

Entera Bio Ltd

Pfizer Inc

Actavis Plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

UCB S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/unv3lc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.