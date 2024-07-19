Japan Anime Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: T.V., Movie, Video, Internet Distribution, Merchandising, Music, Pachinko, Live Entertainment

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Anime Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (T.V., Movie, Video, Internet Distribution, Merchandising, Music, Pachinko, Live Entertainment), By Genre (Action & Adventure, Sci-Fi & Fantasy), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Japan anime market size is anticipated to reach USD 16.84 billion by 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030

Increasing enthusiasm of anime viewers worldwide is expected to drive this growth. Some other factors that propel the growth of the Japan anime industry include the diversification of anime content and style, the rise of digital streaming platforms, and innovation in anime production.







The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the anime market in Japan. Due to the lockdowns and increase in digital content consumption, anime's viewership and fan base increased, even though production was reduced. Post-pandemic, the demand for anime increased due to the viewership earned during the pandemic.



Numerous anime from different genres are aired in Japan. For instance, in January 2023, according to Akiba Souken, an anime ranking site, REVENGER, Shinobi no Ittoki, and LUPIN ZERO are some of the most popular anime in Japan. According to Video Research, a TV ranking measurer in Japan, Sazae-chan, Detective Conan, Chibi Maruko-chan, My Hero Academia, and Doraemon have a large kids viewer base in the Kanto region.



Japanese anime companies are incorporating acquisitions of foreign companies to cater to the demand of international fans. In December 2023, KADOKAWA Corporation announced its acquisition of First Page Pro Company Limited, a publisher of manga and light novels based in Thailand. The growth in demand for Japanese content is expected to benefit the company's overall development, as the two companies are expected to create synergies.



Japan Anime Market Report Highlights

Based on type, the merchandising segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 44.1% in 2023 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the surge in the use of 3D printer technology and the increase in demand for anime-based toys and clothing owing to the emotional connection to their favorite series.

Based on genre, the action & adventure segment dominated the market in 2023 and is also expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the exciting and beautiful animation style combined with a compelling narrative appealing to all age groups.

The sci-fi & fantasy genre segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the availability of a wide range of sci-fi & fantasy anime titles.

In February 2024, 33 Inc. and MyAnimeList Co., Ltd. partnered to introduce MAL33, a global marketing service that offers strategic solutions for the anime and manga industry. The partnership aims to understand fan psychology and craft effective communication strategies, addressing challenges faced by manga and anime businesses and supporting the expansion and proliferation of Japanese anime and manga culture.

