Japan Medical Imaging Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Philips, GE, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthineers, Canon, Mindray, Esaote, Samsung Medison, Koning, FUJIFILM VisualSonics

The "Japan Medical Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (X-Ray, Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging), End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Japan medical imaging market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2023-2030

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases attributed to a poor lifestyle, the need for early detection tools, improved shift time technology, increased government investment and reimbursement initiatives, and market players creating new facilities in developing nations are accelerating the market growth.







The rising preference for non-invasive diagnostic techniques are driving the demand for the cardiovascular ultrasound, and X-ray market hence, boosting the growth of Japan's medical imaging industry. According to the Springer's study published in June 2021, Japan's researchers stated that during COVID-19 cases were being increasingly registered, radiographic screening proved useful by facilitating fast & early detection of pneumonia through radiological findings. Therefore, Chest radiography was used to rapidly screen for COVID-19 cases, facilitating hospitals in a pandemic circumstance by detecting significance in patient treatment.



The growing number of individuals seeking COVID-19 diagnoses through CT scans contributed to a surge in the computed tomography market. Prominent companies within the sector, such as Siemens Healthineers, have said that the pandemic phase doubled their CT scanner volume of sales, so contributing to the CT market's overall expansion.



Japan Medical Imaging Market Report Highlights

Based on technology, the ultrasound segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2023 owing to the recent improvements in advanced ultrasound devices facilitating innovative uses in cardiology and medical imaging. The CT segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the hospital segment held the largest revenue share in 2023 owing to the rising demand for enhanced imaging techniques and integration of imaging technologies into surgical instruments.

In March 2023, Eisai Co., Ltd., and Bracco Imaging S.p.A. dissolved the Bracco-Eisai Co. Ltd.'s joint venture and in April 2023, Bracco declared the acquisition of entire shares of Bracco-Eisai and change its name to Bracco Japan, Ltd. from Bracco-Eisai.

Companies Featured

Philips Japan, Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Mindray Medical International

Esaote

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Koning Corporation

FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Japan





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product outlook

2.2.2. End-use outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Japan Medical Imaging Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3. Japan Medical Imaging Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Japan Medical Imaging Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Technology Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Japan Medical Imaging Market by Technology Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. X-ray

4.4.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2. By modality

4.4.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1.2.2. Radiography

4.4.1.2.3. Fluoroscopy

4.4.1.2.4. Mammography

4.4.2. Ultrasound

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2.2. By portability

4.4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2.2.2. Handheld

4.4.2.2.3. Cart/trolley based

4.4.3. Computed tomography

4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.3.2. By technology

4.4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.3.2.2. High end slice

4.4.3.2.3. Mid end slice

4.4.3.2.4. Low end slice

4.4.3.2.5. Cone beam

4.4.4. Magnetic resonance imaging

4.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.4.2. By architecture

4.4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.4.2.2. Closed system

4.4.4.2.3. Open system

4.4.5. Nuclear imaging

4.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.5.2. By product

4.4.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.5.2.2. SPECT

4.4.5.2.3. PET



Chapter 5. Japan Medical Imaging Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. End-use Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Japan Medical Imaging Market by End-use Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.4.1. Hospitals

5.4.2. Diagnostic Imaging Centers

5.4.3. Others



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2. Company/Competition Categorization

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

6.3.2. Key customers

6.3.3. Key company heat map analysis, 2023

6.4. Company Profiles

6.4.1. Company overview

6.4.2. Financial performance

6.4.3. Product benchmarking

6.4.4. Strategic initiatives

