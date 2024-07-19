Navatar’s New CRM Platform Deploys Intelligence To Sharpen Deal Sourcing Focus For Corporate Development Groups

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A top of funnel focus requires building relationships early for first dibs on relevant targets. Interactions with those targets as well as bankers/executives in the sector reveal valuable information; connecting all threads over time may uncover intelligence that can help narrow down targets and time the right moves. This is far from easy.



The new Navatar platform helps capitalize on this intelligence. It captures all of the information from a firm’s interactions in the most friction-less way, removing the admin burden. It automatically coalesces disparate pieces of information to create insights that paint a clearer picture of each opportunity.

Navatar casts a net across every piece of information to ensure nothing gets overlooked, no matter how insignificant it may seem. It automatically connects all insights, dynamically updating as new information comes to light or old data becomes redundant.

“Today’s market demands your A-game. Your A-game primarily relies on proprietary intelligence. This intelligence must be collated from all the information your team painstakingly acquires from your network. The new Navatar Platform will synthesize this intelligence to help step up your game,” said Alok Misra, CEO of Navatar.

Smarter deal origination not only requires good relationships but also your ability to act on the intelligence they provide –this isn’t easy without smart technology. For more information on Navatar for corporate development, please visit: https://www.navatargroup.com/corporate-development-software/

ABOUT NAVATAR

Navatar (@navatargroup), the CRM platform for corporate development, raises the bar to help dealmakers move beyond efficiency gains and focus on competitive differentiation. Navatar is used by hundreds of firms including private equity funds, M&A boutiques and bulge brackets, fund of funds, hedge funds, real estate funds, venture capital firms, corporate development groups, family offices, private placement and other financial services companies.

