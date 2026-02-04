Navatar Launches AI-Powered CRM Operating Model for Private Equity Firms

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navatar today announced the launch of an AI-powered CRM operating model designed specifically for private equity firms, enabling deal teams to run origination, diligence, execution, and investor engagement through a single AI Deal Engine. Navatar’s AI operates continuously — capturing intelligence as it is created, maintaining institutional context, and advancing work automatically across the private equity lifecycle.

GPs are operating in an environment where it has become imperative to process a very large volume of intelligence— conversations, market signals, advisor input, and relationship context. “Private equity has outgrown operating models built around individual memory,” said Alok Misra, CEO at Navatar. “AI must operate continuously at the core of the firm — not assist at the edges.”

Navatar’s AI operating model is designed for this new reality: one where intelligence must be captured continuously, maintained accurately, and translated into action without manual intervention.

AI That Runs the Firm — Continuously

Navatar’s AI is designed to function as a firm-wide intelligence and execution layer. It continuously captures relationship and deal intelligence from daily workflows, connects internal firm knowledge with external market and third-party data, and turns insight directly into execution.

Navatar’s AI operating model combines generative intelligence with autonomous execution. Generative AI continuously synthesizes firm knowledge, relationship context, and external market intelligence into coherent, decision-ready insight. Agentic AI then operates on that intelligence — orchestrating workflows, triggering actions, and advancing deals and investor engagement.

Earlier Origination, Faster Conviction

In origination and sourcing, Navatar AI maps firm networks, surfaces early signals from conversations and market activity, and connects emerging opportunities to investment theses and prior deals. Teams gain earlier visibility into potential opportunities and clearer prioritization across crowded pipelines.

During screening and early diligence, Navatar extends analysis beyond internal knowledge into public and subscribed third-party intelligence, surfacing relevant benchmarks, valuation context, and comparable deal data early. Conviction builds progressively, reducing wasted diligence effort and accelerating informed decision-making.

From Diligence to IC — With Full Context

As diligence accelerates, insights are often fragmented across meetings, advisors, expert calls, and internal discussions. Navatar AI operates as the firm’s institutional memory and reasoning layer — continuously capturing insights, tracking evolving risks, and preserving context across partners, associates, and operating teams.

Investment committees engage with a complete, current, and traceable view of each opportunity, grounded in the full body of diligence — without last-minute scrambles or reconstruction of context.

Capital Formation Driven by Intelligence, Not Guesswork

Navatar extends its AI operating model beyond deal teams to investor relations and fundraising. The AI interprets LP engagement patterns, connects deal activity to investor narratives, and identifies alignment and readiness across the investor base. With Navatar, fundraising becomes driven by timing, intelligence, and precision.

Built for Trust, Accuracy, and Control

Because private equity decisions are high-stakes and highly confidential, Navatar AI is designed with trust and control at its core.

Client data remains fully contained within secure environments and is never exposed to public AI models. Navatar AI is configured with safeguards to ensure accuracy, completeness, and traceability — reducing the risk of missed information or unreliable outputs when firms are relying on AI for critical decisions.

Defining the Next Era of Private Equity Operations

Navatar’s AI Deal Engine reflects a broader shift in how private equity firms operate — from systems that merely record activity to systems that continuously run the business. As private equity enters an era where intelligence must move faster than memory, Navatar is defining what it means for AI to operate at the center of the firm.

About Navatar

Navatar CRM powers private markets worldwide, managing relationships, originating deals, and serving investors for private equity, venture capital, investment banks, funds of funds, private credit, secondaries specialists and more. Navatar’s AI-driven platform keeps deal teams ahead—automatically delivering intelligence, unifying context, and orchestrating complex processes with zero disruption.

For more information, visit www.navatargroup.com.

Sales Team

Navatar

sales@navatargroup.com