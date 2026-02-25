Navatar Launches AI-Powered CRM Operating Model On Salesforce for Alternative Asset Managers

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative assets have moved from a niche allocation to a core pillar of institutional and wealth portfolios, stretching managers across more strategies, vehicles, and channels than ever before. As competition intensifies and LPs demand greater transparency, firms are looking for operating models that let them act on intelligence faster – without scaling manual work.

Recent research from McKinsey highlights that private markets managers are still “working within siloed data and operating environments,” and warns that capturing the full value from AI will require “coherent, front-to-back operating models” rather than isolated tools. Navatar’s new AI-powered CRM operating model is designed to answer that call for alternative asset managers.

Navatar’s model introduces a single AI Deal Engine that spans sourcing, diligence, capital deployment, financing, portfolio value creation, and investor engagement. The AI runs continuously, capturing intelligence as it is created, maintaining institutional context, and advancing work automatically across the private markets lifecycle – without relying on manual CRM updates or spreadsheets.

Built for every alternative asset strategy

Navatar’s AI is designed to function as a firm-wide intelligence and execution layer for multi-strategy platforms as well as focused managers. It continuously captures relationship, deal, financing, and portfolio signals from everyday workflows, connects them with internal knowledge and external market information, and turns them into decision-ready insights and next-best actions. The AI Deal Engine is built to reflect the realities of each major alternative asset strategy on a shared operating backbone:

Private equity and growth equity teams gain earlier visibility into relevant opportunities and stronger links to investment theses and past experience.

teams gain earlier visibility into relevant opportunities and stronger links to investment theses and past experience. Private credit teams can bring together borrower, sponsor, intermediary, and market data, while the AI surfaces high-fit opportunities, benchmarks structures, and highlights emerging risks.

teams can bring together borrower, sponsor, intermediary, and market data, while the AI surfaces high-fit opportunities, benchmarks structures, and highlights emerging risks. Real estate and infrastructure investors see asset, tenant, project, and capital-partner intelligence unified in one place to support acquisitions, developments, and refinancings.

investors see asset, tenant, project, and capital-partner intelligence unified in one place to support acquisitions, developments, and refinancings. Real assets and natural resources teams can connect technical, operational, and market information with relationship and deal context to better evaluate risk and value creation levers.

teams can connect technical, operational, and market information with relationship and deal context to better evaluate risk and value creation levers. Secondaries and funds of funds gain institutional memory across intermediaries, GP relationships, fund exposures, and LP portfolios, with AI aligning opportunities to mandate and pricing context.





From origination to capital formation

In origination and sourcing, Navatar AI maps firm networks, captures early signals from conversations and market activity, and connects new situations to existing theses and historic transactions, helping teams prioritize the right opportunities. During screening and diligence, the AI incorporates internal and external intelligence to surface benchmarks and comparable situations earlier, building conviction progressively across equity, credit, and real assets.

Navatar extends the same operating model into capital formation and investor relations. The AI interprets investor engagement across meetings, emails, events, and digital channels, and links it to deal and portfolio activity. Fundraising, co-investment, and continuation processes can be run with greater precision across flagship funds, private credit and real asset vehicles, and wealth-oriented products.

Built for trust, accuracy, and control

Navatar’s AI operating model is designed for the confidentiality and regulatory expectations of alternative asset managers. Client data remains within secure environments and is not exposed to public AI models, and the platform provides guardrails to support accuracy, completeness, and traceability when AI is used in critical decisions.

Navatar CRM powers private markets worldwide, managing relationships, originating deals, and serving investors for private equity, venture capital, investment banks, funds of funds, private credit, secondaries specialists and more. Navatar’s AI-driven platform keeps deal teams ahead—automatically delivering intelligence, unifying context, and orchestrating complex processes with zero disruption.

