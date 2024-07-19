New Zealand Construction Industry Report 2024: Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis & Forecasts 2019-2023 and 2024-2028

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher expects New Zealand's construction industry to grow by 1.6% in real terms in 2024, before recording an average annual growth of 3.8% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investment in transport, energy, and housing projects.

Funding of NZD21 billion ($12.9 billion) from 2024 to 2027 as part of the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on land transport, will provide support to the sector. This would be a potential increase of 34.2% compared to the funding of NZD15.6 billion ($9.6 billion) from 2021 to 2024. The current government has, however, signalled its intention to adjust the GPS on land transport, though investment levels are expected to remain robust. The government has outlined its aim to construct a rapid transit network in Auckland, including the completion of the City Rail Link, and start work on a Northwest Rapid Transit corridor.



The industry's growth over the forecast period will also be supported by investment in transport, energy, housing, health, and education infrastructure projects. New Zealand aims to meet 100% of its electricity demand from renewable sources by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions target by 2050.

Growth in the residential sector will be supported by investment as part of the ''Public Housing Plan', which aims to increase public housing supply in the country, with a special focus on areas that are experiencing high rates of population growth. The Ministry of Housing unveiled its "Updated Public Housing Plan: 2024 -2025" in late September 2023, outlining the locations of the 3,000 public homes that will be built by 2025.

