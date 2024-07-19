25th Anniversary of Falun Gong Persecution

TORONTO, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 20th marks 25 years since the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) launched its persecution and vilification campaign against people who practice the Falun Gong spiritual discipline.



Millions in China are subjected to imprisonment, torture, extrajudicial killings. Legal experts & human rights advocates condemn these acts as crimes against humanity and genocide .

In Canada, a published 130-page report details how the CCP uses propaganda, intimidation and infiltration to create an indifference and silence to those suffering.

Joel Chipkar, Falun Gong spokesperson states:

“For 25 years we have suffered unspeakable atrocities by the Chinese communist party. And for 25 years we have stood mostly alone because weaponized propaganda has manipulated many to believe we somehow deserve it…

…And yet, 25 years later we’re still standing here. We remain proactive to save lives. And we have always remained peaceful. This alone speaks volumes about who we are.”

On this 25th anniversary, the Falun Gong community implores Canadians to not be victims to the CCP's lies and propaganda, which justifies the killing of innocent people.

We call on Canadians and the Canadian government to stand in solidarity against human rights atrocities and condemn the CCP's persecution of Falun Gong.

25 years of suffering demands justice and an end to the horrific treatment of the Falun Gong community.

WHAT: Large March + Candle Vigil

WHEN: March: July 20th, 1:00PM. Candle Vigil: 8:30PM.

WHERE: March: Queens Park North to Bloor, South on Yonge to Dundas.

Candle Vigil: Chinese Consulate: 240 St. George St. Toronto.

CONTACT: Joel 416-399-9000, joelc@faluninfo.net

History of events

Falun Gong was China's fastest-growing spiritual practice, with government support. Officials praised it for helping save billions in healthcare costs.

On July 20th 1999, CNN reported , the persecution began due to the political insecurity of the former CCP leader.

Propaganda Has Created Indifference to Atrocities

Amnesty International and The Washington Post warned about the “Massive Propaganda Campaign” being used to demonize Falun Gong as “political” or a “cult”.

On June 25th, 2024, the U.S. House of Representatives passed “The Falun Gong Protection Act” stating credible evidence that Falun Gong practitioners are targeted for widespread forced organ harvesting.