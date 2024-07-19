Global Cell Freezing Media Market Size To Worth USD 387.5 Million By 2033 l CAGR Of 9.66%

New York, United States , July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cell Freezing Media Market Size is to Grow from USD 154.1 Million in 2023 to USD 387.5 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.66% during the projected period.





Cell freezing, also known as cryopreservation, is a method of preserving cells, tissues, organelles, and other biological structures by cooling them to extremely low temperatures. This method promotes the genetic stability of biological materials while simultaneously reducing ice crystal formation, which can tear the cell membrane and induce cell death. Stem cells and other viable tissues, which have a high potential for use in basic research and many medical applications, cannot be stored for an extended time frame using simple cooling or freezing because ice crystal formation, osmotic shock, and membrane damage occur during freezing and thawing, causing cell death. The cell freezing media market will continue to grow during the forecast period as R&D activities increase. The growing acceptance of cell culture in cancer treatment, drug discovery, and vaccine development has led to increased funding for cell-based research. Several corporations are investing in cell culture technologies, indicating that the market has growth potential. Furthermore, Cell storage requires expensive equipment, a large amount of storage space, and a high storage cost, that could damage the market in various low- and middle-income nations.

Browse key industry insights spread across 287 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Cell Freezing Media Market size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (DMSO, Glycerol, and Others), By Application (Stem Cell Lines, Cancer Cell Lines, and Others), By End-use (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies, Research & Academic Institutes, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The DMSO segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the cell freezing media market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the cell freezing media market is divided into DMSO, glycerol, and others. Among these, the DMSO segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the cell freezing media market during the projected timeframe. DMSO is an essential component in cryobiology because of its aprotic and solvation properties. It prevents ice crystal formation both intracellularly and extracellularly at sub-zero temperatures during slow freezing, and due to its antifreeze properties, DMSO is now widely utilized as a cryoprotectant.

The stem cell lines segment holds the highest market share of the cell freezing media market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the cell freezing media market is divided into stem cell lines, cancer cell lines, and others. Among these, the stem cell lines segment holds the highest market share of the cell freezing media market during the projected timeframe. Stem cells vary in their ability to differentiate into specific cell types, making them essential in a wide range of applications such as tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, and drug research. Using cell freezing media for the continuous processing of such medicinal products would result in the most efficient market penetration during the projected time.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of the cell freezing media market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end-use, the cell freezing media market is divided into pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, research & academic institutes, and others. Among these, the pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of the cell freezing media market during the projected timeframe. Cell freezing media is primarily used in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for biologics development, toxicity testing, and drug discovery. Cell freezing media are required to preserve cell lines, primary cells, and modified cells for use in high-throughput screening tests, target validation studies, and bio production.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the cell freezing media market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the cell freezing media market over the forecast period. The market is fueled by developed economies, major players, established supply chains, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, the biopharmaceutical business is driving the race to develop better and more effective treatments due to the prevalence of diseases and the growing population. This has raised the need for cell freezing media and is expected to keep making money in the years ahead.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the cell freezing media market during the projected timeframe. Asia Pacific has a supportive government, a priority on low labor and operating costs, and serves as a significant hub for biologics manufacturing, particularly monoclonal antibodies. The generation of MAbs typically necessitates the use of mammalian cell cultures that have to be responded to and kept frozen.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the cell freezing media market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, BioLife Solutions, Inc., AMSBIO, BIOGENUIX MEDSYSTEMS PVT.LTD, Bio-Techne, Hemacare Corporation, HiMedia Laboratories, Capricorn Scientific, Mediatech, Inc., Cell Applications, Inc., Nippon Genetics, PromoCell GmbH, and others.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Nucleus Biologics, the Center for Breakthrough Medicines, and Stoic Bio formed an agreement to assure a steady supply of quality-controlled cellular culture medium to aid in the development of gene and cell therapy.



Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the cell freezing media market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Cell Freezing Media Market, By Product

DMSO

Glycerol

Others

Global Cell Freezing Media Market, By Application

Stem Cell Lines

Cancer Cell Lines

Others

Global Cell Freezing Media Market, By End-use

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



