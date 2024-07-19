Global Mosquito Repellent Market is Projected to Grow US$ 11,474.5 Million by 2032, at a 6.0% CAGR from 2024 to 2032 | Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, USA, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The Mosquito Repellent Market was estimated at USD 6,992.9 million in 2023. The market valuation is expected to be USD 11,474.5 million by 2032, registering a staggering CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

What is Mosquito Repellent?

A mosquito repellent is a matter smeared on skin, clothing, or other surfaces that prevents mosquitos from landing or crawling on that aspect. Mosquitos can roll out viruses that generate grave illnesses. They can curtail the possibility of being gnawed by a mosquito, which can decrease the probability that one will acquire one of these illnesses. A mosquito repellent can be utilized when one is in the exterior and subjected to mosquitos. They are normally most agile between dusk and dawn albeit some types can also be out in the daytime. Mosquitos normally commence to become agile in the course of pre-mature or mid-spring and stay agile until the initial hard frost when the ground freezes.

Key Market Stats:

Mosquito repellent market size was valued at USD 6,992.9 million in 2023.

The market is anticipated to grow from USD 7,204.1 million in 2024 to USD 11,474.5 million by 2032.

The market is expected to exhibit at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mosquito-repellent-market/request-for-sample

Major Findings from the Report:

The market for mosquito repellent is expected to increase significantly due to growing housing debris and inappropriate litter management.

The mosquito repellent market segmentation is mainly based on type, distribution channel, and region.

Asia Pacific registered the largest market share.

Mosquito Repellent Market Drivers and Trends

Growing media prevalence : Lately, the global demand for mosquito repellent is surging notably due to a rise in consciousness about mosquito-sustained illnesses pushed by escalated public well-being worries, growing prevalence rates, and elevated media participation. Furthermore, media channels involving radio, television, social media, and online platforms play a notable part in circulating particulars about mosquito-sustained illnesses.

: Lately, the global demand for mosquito repellent is surging notably due to a rise in consciousness about mosquito-sustained illnesses pushed by escalated public well-being worries, growing prevalence rates, and elevated media participation. Furthermore, media channels involving radio, television, social media, and online platforms play a notable part in circulating particulars about mosquito-sustained illnesses. Growing governmental initiatives : Governments and public health firms globally are accomplishing inventiveness and endeavors to fight mosquito-sustained illnesses. These endeavors frequently involve dispensation initiatives for mosquito nets, repellents, and pedagogic substances to susceptible populations.

: Governments and public health firms globally are accomplishing inventiveness and endeavors to fight mosquito-sustained illnesses. These endeavors frequently involve dispensation initiatives for mosquito nets, repellents, and pedagogic substances to susceptible populations. Escalating travel activities : With globalization and escalated travel ventures, persons are more subjected to mosquito-sustained illnesses in regions where they have not been formerly prevalent. Travelers look for safeguarding against mosquito bites to intercept picking up illnesses while befalling areas with endemic mosquito populations. This elevated consciousness of travel linked probabilities drives up the mosquito repellent market demand.

: With globalization and escalated travel ventures, persons are more subjected to mosquito-sustained illnesses in regions where they have not been formerly prevalent. Travelers look for safeguarding against mosquito bites to intercept picking up illnesses while befalling areas with endemic mosquito populations. This elevated consciousness of travel linked probabilities drives up the mosquito repellent market demand. Changing environmental conditions: Altering environmental conditions such as substantial downpours, wobbling temperatures, and so on are also causing the probability of breeding, which further behaves as a prompting factor for industry augmentation globally.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mosquito-repellent-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Market Challenges:

The demand for mosquito repellent market growth is anticipated to be constrained by ongoing subjection to chemical insecticides and repellents that assist in the advancement of aversion to mosquito populations, providing specific commodities inefficient over time.

Industry’s Prominent Players:

3M

AoGrand Intl Group Inc.

BASF SE

Coghlan’s Ltd.

Dabur

Enesis Group

Godrej

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Herbal Strategi

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

Geographical Landscape:

Asia Pacific accounted for the most mosquito repellent market share. This is an outcome of the infliction of the strict administrative strategy for population well-being and cleanliness, and growing healthcare disbursement is generating a gainful demand for the market. Additionally, the improved residing levels, growing population, and sensible assessment of repellents have also propelled the market reach in household goods.

Moreover, due to the existence of a massive consumer base, escalating consciousness about the obtainability of mosquito repellent, as well as surging cash flow, the Europe region is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate over the forecast period, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR).





Inquire more about this report before purchase @

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mosquito-repellent-market/inquire-before-buying

Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook

Spray

Vaporizer

Cream & Oil

Coil

Other Types

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Independent Stores

E-commerce

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

More Trending Latest Reports by Polaris Market Research:

Baby Toiletries Market Size

Power Bank Market Share

Razor Market Trend

Insect Repellent Market Growth

Pre-owned Luxury Watches Market Forecast

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.