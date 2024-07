Statkraft discloses second quarter results for 2024 on Tuesday 23 July 2024 at 08:00 a.m. CEST.

Material will be available on Statkraft’s website www.statkraft.com and Oslo Stock Exchange’s news service www.newsweb.no .

Webcast

09:30 a.m. CEST: Statkraft presents the results in a webcast at www.statkraft.com . The presentation will be held in English.