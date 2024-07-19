Thor Equities Group Secures New Life Science Tenant in Jersey City

Thor Equities Group, a global leader in real estate development, leasing, and management, is pleased to announce a long-term lease with IAVI, for 30,000 square feet at 95 Greene Street in Jersey City, the first lab-ready life sciences property in Jersey City, NJ.

A nonprofit biotechnology company that develops vaccines and antibodies, IAVI has made it its mission to translate scientific discoveries into affordable, globally accessible public health solutions. Additional tenants at the property include Fork & Goode, Inc., RegenLabs, and Jersey City Medical Center.

“Our goal in revitalizing 95 Greene Street is to create a state-of-the-art environment that fuels pioneering research and supports transformative breakthroughs in science. We welcome IAVI and are certain they will benefit from the numerous upgrades we have implemented to achieve such an environment,” said Chairman of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt.

Encompassing 350,000-square-feet over eight levels, 95 Greene Street previously served as a manufacturing facility for Colgate Palmolive until 1987 and was later converted into a Class-A office building occupied by Merrill Lynch. The property offers abundant power resources served by multiple utility grids, 13- to 15-foot ceiling heights, secured interior loading docks, on-site life-safety generator, and flexible floor plates. Onsite underground parking is available for 125 vehicles. Thor worked with SGA Architects to complete a comprehensive adaptive reuse project for 95 Greene Street. Base building work included extensive upgrades to mechanicals, HVAC, vertical conduits, and a new rooftop generator.



Thor Equities’ life science portfolio includes two additional life science facilities in New Jersey; 7 Powder Horn Drive in Warren which is occupied by Celgene BMS, and The New Jersey Center of Excellence in Bridgewater, a 784,000-square-foot secure campus leased to life science companies including anchor tenants Nestlé Health Science, Ashland, Solaris, and PTC Therapeutics.

Thor’s recent activity includes the acquisition of over 2 million square feet of industrial real estate in the last few weeks inclusive of facilities in New Jersey, Texas, and Mexico. In New Jersey, Thor acquired a 180,000 square foot industrial asset in West Deptford outside Philadelphia, and a 111,500 square foot industrial asset in Elizabeth, minutes from the largest Port on the East Coast: The Port of Newark. Further South, Thor acquired a 250,000 square foot, fully leased facility in the thriving border town of Laredo Texas; and portfolio of 9 assets in Mexico’s Saltillo and Ramos Arizpe markets exceeding 1.6M square feet. Thor’s Chairman, Joe Sitt, spoke again on Bloomberg TV’s Wall Street Week about his conviction in commercial real estate opportunities across Mexico, as well as investor interest in light of the recent election.