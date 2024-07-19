Asia-Pacific DevOps Market Trends Report 2024-2031: Rise of Cloud Computing has Spurred Demand for DevOps Tools and Practices for Cloud-Native Applications

Dublin, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific DevOps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific DevOps Market should witness market growth of 19.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031).



The China market dominated by country in 2023, and will continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $2.85 billion by 2031. The Japan market is registering a CAGR of 18.6% during (2024-2031). Additionally, the India market will showcase a CAGR of 20% during (2024-2031).

The rise of cloud computing in India has spurred demand for DevOps tools and practices specifically designed for cloud-native applications. Tools like Kubernetes for container orchestration, Terraform for infrastructure as code, and Jenkins for continuous integration are essential in cloud environments, facilitating automation and scalability. The India Brand Equity Foundation estimates that rising IaaS and PaaS service spending in line with international markets would drive a 27% growth rate in India's public cloud spending over the next five years, starting in 2022. Between 2022 and 2027, the Indian public cloud services industry is expected to expand at 23.4% annually, reaching US$ 17.8 billion.



List of Key Companies Profiled

Amazon.com, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Broadcom, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Atlassian Corporation PLC

Micro Focus International PLC (Open Text Corporation)

Market Report Segmentation

By Offering

Solution Monitoring & Performance Management Delivery& Operations Management Lifecycle Management Analytics Other Solution

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Vertical

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4202pa

