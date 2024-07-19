Customer Experience Management Market Size to Reach US$ 47.83 Billion by 2032, AI & ML Enable More Personalized and Predictive Customer Experiences | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customer Experience Management Market Size Analysis:

“According to a recent report of SNS Insider, The Customer Experience Management Market size was valued at US$ 13.4 Billion in 2023 & is expected to reach US$ 47.83 billion by 2032, growing at a significant annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% during the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Growing Demand for Customer-Centric Solutions

The customer experience management market growth is fuelled with the aid of a confluence of things. The rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) empowers organizations to create personalized experiences at scale. These solutions now not only improve customer engagement but also offer valuable insights into customer needs, main to improved brand loyalty and decreased churn.

Companies are utilizing digital resources to enhance and expand, with cloud technology and collaboration tools simplifying the process. This is causing a greater emphasis on customer experience and a transition to digital engagements. This digital transformation paves the way for the widespread adoption of cloud technology and collaboration platforms, propelling the CEM market ahead. The seamless integration of Machine Learning (ML) and the Internet of Things (IoT) with CEM solutions empowers corporations to personalize advertising strategies and offer proactive guidance, in addition to strengthening customer relationships. For instance, In March 2024, Adobe Inc. introduced a new set of tools using generative AI and immediate data to customize customer interactions on a large scale.





Get a Sample Report of Customer Experience Management Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4386

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

The key players are Adobe, Nice, IBM, Oracle, Avaya, Nokia, OpenText, Tech Mahindra, Sogolytics, Clarabridge, Verint Systems, SAP, Zendesk, Medallia, Skyvera, Teradata, Sprinklr, Mixpanel, InMoment, SAS, Sitecore, NGDATA, Amperity, Segment.io, MindTouch, Algonomy and Other Players

Recent Developments

In November 2023, IBM partnered with NatWest on a project involving Generative AI aimed at improving customer satisfaction. NatWest will enhance the features of their virtual assistant, Cora, by utilizing IBM's AI skills.

In November 2023, Zendesk launched no-code CRM and customer service tools to support customer service agents and streamline tasks.

In June 2023, Adobe launched Adobe Product Analytics to enhance customized experiences and improve efficiency across different touchpoints.

In March 2023, General Motors implemented Adobe Experience Cloud for customized marketing and instant customer interaction experiences.

In March 2023, Q-nomy, a specialist in managing customer journeys, introduced Cubu, a comprehensive solution that integrates customer flow management, appointment scheduling, and customer interaction management.

Customer Experience Management Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 13.4 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 47.83 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.2% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Empowering Loyalty and Growth through Personalized Interactions and Advanced Technologies.

• Digital Transformation throughout Retail and Healthcare Sectors to Surge Demand for CEM Solutions.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on the Customer Experience Management Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4386

Segment Analysis

Based on analytical tools, the text analytics segment dominated the market with a 36% share, because of the increasing need for social media analytics and sorting customer interactions across various touchpoints. It also enables predictive analytics through sentiment data analysis. The speech Analytics segment is expected to see significant growth as it helps businesses understand customer sentiment, needs, and pain points through call recording analysis.

Based on End User, the retail segment held the largest share 24% in 2023, due to the industry's focus on attracting customers and providing exceptional service. CEM solutions enable them to understand customer preferences and personalize the shopping experience. The BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) segment is anticipated to witness high growth due to the increasing demand for CEM solutions in contact centers. These solutions help BFSI firms improve customer service, optimize internal processes, and maintain quality standards.

By Organization Size, Large enterprises held the largest market share 58%, due to their complex operational structures. However, the SME segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate 15.24% owing to government initiatives promoting digital adoption among small businesses.

Customer Experience Management Market Key Segmentation:

By Offering

Solutions Omnichannel Machine learning Analytics Workforce optimization

Services Professional services Deployment & Integration Support & maintenance Consulting & training Managed services



By Analytical Tools

EFM Software

Speech Analytics

Text Analytics

Web Analytics & Content Management

Others

By Touch Point Type

Stores/Branches

Call Centers

Social Media Platform

Email

Mobile

Web Services

Others

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By End-use

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Government, Energy & Utilities

Construction, Real Estate & Property Management

Service Business

Others

Regional Analysis

North America held a dominant market share of 40% in 2023, due to significant investments in digital channels and advertising. The prevalence of social media as a customer engagement platform and increasing investments in digital channels and advertising further fuel regional growth. The Asia Pacific region, however, is witnessing the fastest growth due to advancements in AI-based tools, self-service capabilities, and continuous innovation in customer service solutions. China's vast and complex market presents a lucrative opportunity for vendors offering localized CEM solutions, while Japan's superior IT infrastructure facilitates the adoption of both on-premises and hosted solutions.

Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Customer Experience Management Market Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4386

Key Takeaways for the Customer Experience Management Market

The report highlights the increasing importance of customer experience management in today's competitive landscape.

It identifies key trends driving market growth, including AI, AR, digital transformation , and collaboration platforms.

, and collaboration platforms. The study provides a detailed segmentation analysis, identifying dominant segments and their respective growth drivers.

It offers insights into regional market trends, with a focus on North America and Asia Pacific's leading positions.

Table of contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Industry Flowchart

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenge

5. Porter’s 5 Forces Model

6. Pest Analysis

7. Customer Experience Management Market Segmentation, by Offering

8. Customer Experience Management Market Segmentation, by Analytical Tools

9. Customer Experience Management Market Segmentation, by Touch Point Type

10. Customer Experience Management Market Segmentation, by Deployment

11. Customer Experience Management Market Segmentation, by Organization Size

12. Customer Experience Management Market Segmentation, by End-use

13. Regional Analysis

14. Company Profiles

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Use Case and Best Practices

17. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Customer Experience Management Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/customer-experience-management-market-4386

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.