Global Mycotoxin Testing Market Size To Worth USD 2.53 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 7.57%

New York, United States , July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Mycotoxin Testing Market Size is to grow from USD 1.22 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.53 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.57% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/5098

To identify any harmful mycotoxin compounds created by bacteria or fungi in the body or surroundings, mycotoxin testing includes urine or environmental testing. Mycotoxin testing confirms that the products meet worldwide regulatory requirements and do not cause cancer. Mycotoxins are toxic compounds produced by fungi that can cause a wide range of fatal diseases. Given the prevalence of mycotoxin contamination in a variety of agricultural commodities such as cereals, grains, nuts, spices, and dried fruits regular testing is essential to identify and reduce risks along the whole supply chain. The market for mycotoxin testing will be driven by the development of rapid and portable devices for testing. The market for mycotoxin testing has been greatly affected by the growing complexity and size of food supply chains brought about by the expansion of the global food industry. When food products are transported over international borders, they are exposed to varying temperatures, storage conditions, and agricultural practices, which increases the potential for mycotoxin contamination. However, the high cost of mycotoxin testing is an important barrier to its broad usage in the food industry. This cost covers the initial outlay for specialized equipment, ongoing maintenance, labor costs for personnel with the required training, as well as extra costs for sample collecting and processing.

Browse key industry insights spread across 234 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Mycotoxin Testing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Pathogen Type (Aflatoxin, Patulin, Zearalenone, Fumonisins, Ochratoxins, Deoxynivalenol, and Others), By Technology (Chromatography and Spectroscopy-based, Immunoassay-based, and others), By Application (Food and Feed), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/5098

The aflatoxin segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global mycotoxin testing market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of pathogen type, the global mycotoxin testing market is divided into aflatoxin, patulin, zearalenone, fumonisins, ochratoxins, deoxynivalenol, and others. Among these, the aflatoxin segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global mycotoxin testing market during the projected timeframe. It is one of the mycotoxins that has been studied and explored the most. Along with other mycotoxins, this toxin is mostly found in food products such as groundnuts, tree nuts, maize, rice, figs, other dried foods, spices, and several other crops.

The chromatography and spectroscopy-based segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global mycotoxin testing market during the projected timeframe.

On the basis of technology, the global mycotoxin testing market is divided into chromatography and spectroscopy-based, immunoassay-based, and others. Among these, the chromatography and spectroscopy-based segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace in the global mycotoxin testing market during the projected timeframe. Tandem spectroscopy and mass spectroscopy are examples of chromatography and spectroscopy-based technologies. Chromatography and spectroscopy-based techniques provide excellent resolution and enable the separation and identification of intricate mixtures of mycotoxins and matrix elements present in food and feed samples.

The food segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global mycotoxin testing market during the estimated period.

On the basis of application, the global mycotoxin testing market is divided into food and feed. Among these, the food segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the global mycotoxin testing market during the estimated period. Cereals, grains, and pulses, which are utilized in a variety of food products, account for the majority of the market. Food will keep longer due to the increasing prevalence of field fungi, mycotoxin in grains and cereals, and increased preservation.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/5098

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global mycotoxin testing market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global mycotoxin testing market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific, which comprises China, India, and other countries that are developing, is the world's leading producer of commodities and crops, primarily rice, wheat, barley, and corn. Because of the variety of climatic conditions found in the region's large agricultural fields, which are dispersed over several temperate zones, toxigenic fungi are distributed variably.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global mycotoxin testing market during the projected timeframe. The European countries unified their mycotoxin legislation to ensure that standards are implemented consistently throughout this region. This facilitated trade between Europe nations as well as inside them.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global mycotoxin testing market include ALS Limited, Bureau Veritas, AES Laboratories, Charm Sciences, Inc., IEH Laboratories and Consulting Group, Intertek Group PLC Solutions, EMSL Analytical, Inc., Krishgen BioSystems, PerkinElmer, Inc., Premier Analytical Services. SGS S.A., Envirologix Inc., Creative Diagnostic, and others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/5098

Recent Developments

In June 2023, the acquisition of SL Stanlab, a German laboratory that offers full bacteriology and food hygiene services, was announced by IEH Laboratories and Consulting Group. Through the acquisition, IEH would be able to better serve its present and potential clients by expanding its network of laboratories throughout Europe and improving its testing capabilities.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global mycotoxin testing market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Mycotoxin Testing Market, By Pathogen Type

Aflatoxin

Patulin

Zearalenone

Fumonisins

Ochratoxins

Deoxynivalenol

Others

Global Mycotoxin Testing Market, By Technology

Chromatography and Spectroscopy-based

Immunoassay-based

Others

Global Mycotoxin Testing Market, By Application

Food

Feed

Global Mycotoxin Testing Market, By Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Smart Card Materials Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polycarbonate (PC), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyethylene Terephthalate-Glycol (PETG), and Others), By Type (Contact Cards, Contactless Cards, and Multi-Component Cards), By Application (BFSI, Government, Telecommunication, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Gummy Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Vitamins, Minerals, Dietary Fibers), By Ingredients (Fruit-Based Gummies, Gelatin-Free Gummies, CBD/THC Gummies, Probiotic Gummies, Vitamin/Supplement, Collagen Gummies), By End User (Children, Adults, Seniors), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Food Thickeners Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Protein, Starch, Hydrocolloids & Others), By Source (Animal, Plant & Others), By Application (Bakery, Confectionery & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Diabetic Food Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Confectionery, Snacks, Dairy Product & Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter