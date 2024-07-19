North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $969,777 or $0.38 per share, and net earnings for six months of $1,684,462 or $0.66 per share, for the periods ending June 30, 2024.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earning and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
12900 PRESTON ROAD
DALLAS, TEXAS
        
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTSThree Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30 June 30
Income Statement2023
 2023
 2023
 2023
        
Interest Income19,396,299  15,259,838  38,118,686  29,334,830 
Interest Expense10,885,649  6,164,576  21,341,612  11,056,175 
Net Interest Income8,510,650  9,095,262  16,777,074  18,278,655 
        
Provision for Loan Losses0  (150,000) (440,000) (450,000)
Noninterest Income1,409,222  1,333,817  2,837,935  2,711,908 
Noninterest Expenses(8,768,035) (8,649,886) (17,221,354) (17,221,970)
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary1,151,837  1,629,193  1,953,655  3,318,593 
        
Income Tax(157,060) (288,714) (244,193) (584,334)
Income Tax Prior Period(25,000) 0  (25,000) 0 
Net Income969,777  1,340,479  1,684,462  2,734,259 
        
Earnings per Share0.38  0.52  0.66  1.06 
        
     Six Month Average
 As of June 30 Ended June 30
        
Balance Sheet2023
 2023
 2023
 2023
        
Total Assets1,804,015,338  1,684,358,352  1,815,665,160  1,692,290,129 
Total Loans1,218,113,548  1,064,477,633  1,202,280,136  1,036,825,459 
Deposits1,485,693,496  1,425,914,001  1,502,816,939  1,483,888,586 
Stockholders' Equity166,632,291  160,522,874  165,127,241  160,144,964 
        
(Prepared internally without review by
our independent accountants)

