Glam & Glow: The Ultimate Summer Fun & Beauty Guide

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s the season of fun, sun, and self-care. Whether you’re staying local or heading out on vacation, there are easy ways to glam up and go! Lifestyle Expert, Christine Bibbo Herr has compiled her list of favorites to maintain a fresh look while engaging in summer activities.



SWIMWEAR THAT ELEVATES CONFIDENCE:

Whether it is for the beach, a party, or pickleball, Bibbo Herr says everybody wants to look their best no matter the occasion. One fashion brand that stands out to her is Tommy Bahama, to which the former magazine fashion director says, “I’m obsessed with their separates which can be worn in a variety of ways throughout the day.”

Tommy Bahama swimwear is fully reversible from print to pattern, giving consumers two suits for the price of one. They also have UPF50 sun protection. Bibbo Herr highlighted a tankini top, which can also work as a top with shorts or a skirt, and a rash guard can be worn in the water, on the beach or as a jacket.

Active looks are on trend during the summer months, and the brand has tech fabrics with lots of features. Bibbo Herr adds, “Their sleeveless polo and skort are made from performance fabrics with moisture wicking, that provide plenty of comfortable stretch, UPF sun protection, and are easy to wash/wear. The skort has shorts with pockets under the skirt… it’s great to mix and match with everything in your wardrobe.”

The lifestyle expert showcased summer dresses. The Tommy Bahama’s stripe gauze dress with tassel details is perfect for daytime, out to dinner, or as a beach coverup. The lightweight, open weave of gauze allows it to breathe, while keeping someone cool and comfortable in the warmer temperatures. “The relaxed flowing silhouette is so flattering and easy to wear,” says Bibbo Herr.

For men, the trend is all about colorful print polo shirts in tech fabrics with moisture wicking and stretch. She showcased one with perforated mesh fabric, adding, “It’s so easy to wear, wash and pop back on. Your guy can pair it with a tech fabric pull on trunk or short and go beach to bar with ease.”

CLEAN WITH CONFIDENCE:

Getting ready on the go is sometimes difficult when traveling with children. In fact, it can get a little grimy. However, Bibbo Herr says there are ways to keep things clean and families looking their best.

“Norwex is a standout to me,” Bibbo Herr started off with, adding, “It’s a brand that’s committed to helping people live a more environmentally friendly life, from home care and cleaning products, to innovative, plant-based skin care. They really set the standard!”

The brands Eco-Wash Laundry Detergent Strips can wash an entire family’s clothing on the go. The little strips pack a punch with an ultra-concentrated, liquid-less formula that dissolves quickly and fully removes stains, dirt and odors.

“I personally like to pack these strips away along with my other full-size personal care items in my Norwex Carryall Travel Bag. It’s extra roomy and unzips to lie flat and can even be hung from door handles,” Bibbo Herr continues, “I also love their Travel Pack & Bag Set… it’s a lifesaver. I truly cannot travel without the cloths in this set—these EnviroCloths can easily clean surfaces using only water! No cleaning products needed!”

NOURISH SKIN WITH CONFIDENCE:

The beauty world is seeing a shift toward products that offer multifunctionality and convenience. Bibbo Herr says this ultimately means that consumers want to feel and look their best during these warmer months.

The This Works Perfect Bodycare Collection covers all the bases. It is an award-winning and science-backed brand that is proven to leave a body nourished and glowing all over. “Who doesn’t want that for the summertime?” asks the lifestyle expert.

It is one of Bibbo Herr’s favorite collections, she enthusiastically admitted, “It seriously has something for everybody… Perfect Body Vit C Glow for a youth-boosting body brightener for silky smooth skin, their Smoothing Wash for the face and body with exfoliating fruit acids and PHAs. It looks and feels luxurious. And of course, you’ll smile with a temporary tan on your legs.”

These products contain essential oils, like sweet orange and geranium that are scientifically proven to boost moods. Bibbo Herr says, “This collection is made with high-performing ingredients you’d expect for the face, but it’s for the whole body!”

CLEAN HAIR CONFIDENCE:

Bibbo Herr says there is another way for people to look and feel their best during the next couple of months, “We want to think about our hair.”

Many of today’s brands are working toward a sustainable future. Rhyme & Reason is one of them, as well as being the number one natural haircare shampoo voted for by Marie Claire.

Bibbo Herr says a few things standout regarding the brand, “It’s 90%+ naturally derived, and comes in 100% recycled bottles and caps. It’s vegan & cruelty-free. It’s also free from Sulfates, Silicones and Parabens just to name a few.”

The shampoos and conditioners now come with a unique Rosemary scalp serum, which gives consumers the chance to see why this nourishing haircare ingredient is the talk of TikTok.

Rhyme & Reason shampoos and conditioners are affordably priced, and according to Bibbo Herr, “They’re a great way to switch to using natural, high-performance haircare that’s designed for all hair types. So, if you want to look and feel your best, while being eco-friendly, this is the way to go.”

CLEAN AIR CONFIDENCE:

The one thing that’s sure to put a damper on summer fun is catching a summer bug. To elevate your wellness this summer, Bibbo Herr says to consider purchasing an air purifier, which is one of the summer’s most in-demand products.

The lifestyle expert says, “Right now, we’re seeing deals from Blueair, an award-winning global leader in air wellness, offering savings on its newest line of Blue Pure Max air purifiers and other models—so now is a great time to make this investment in the health of your home.”

Bibbo Herr loves the design, integrated smart technology, and superior performance of their air purifiers, which capture 99.97% of airborne particles—including bacteria, viruses, and even cooking odors.

She highlights the Blue Pure 211i Max air purifier, a stylish product for larger living and family rooms. Additionally, the Blue Pure 511i Max, is a compact, efficient and affordable option—perfect for consumers on a budget, or with a small space like a dorm room or home gym.

