A Diamond Is Forever Discusses the Rise of Desert Diamonds with YourUpdate TV

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Diamond Is Forever is highlighting one of the most captivating natural diamond trends of the year as industry leaders Sally Morrison and Emmy Kondo conducted a national media tour to introduce consumers to Desert Diamonds.

Formed over millions of years and shaped by the elements, Desert Diamonds reflect the colors and textures of some of the world’s most striking landscapes. Their warm whites, golden honey tones, champagne shades, and deep cognac hues capture the light and shadow of desert terrain, creating a natural connection between the earth and the wearer.

Desert Diamonds stand out for their individuality and emotional significance. Different hues carry different sentiments: champagne stones often celebrate moments of joy, golden tones convey warmth and optimism, and deeper cognac diamonds represent grounding and strength.

Each natural diamond becomes a personal marker of love, achievement, or self-expression.

No two Desert Diamonds are alike. Each stone carries its own character, shape, and natural journey, giving these pieces a distinctly personal feel. Their growing popularity spans culture and fashion, with public figures embracing the trend and consumers responding strongly. Recent survey data shows that more than 90 percent of respondents described Desert Diamonds as both beautiful and unique, with high enthusiasm for owning jewelry featuring these natural earthy hues.

A Diamond Is Forever’s latest insights indicate that the most sought-after shapes and sizes in Desert Diamond jewelry are ovals, cushions, and rounds in the one-carat-and-under range. Many buyers are combining multiple smaller stones in varied tones as interest in natural color increases, making the trend accessible across budgets.

Through this media tour, Morrison and Kondo shared the meaning, origins, and styling possibilities behind Desert Diamonds while helping consumers understand why these naturally colored stones are resonating so strongly this year.

For more information, visit adiamondisforever.com

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of A Diamond is Forever.

Contact Information

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Client Reporting

Dantem@dssimon.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2aa9df4-22d5-4973-a8f5-1239030d0f76